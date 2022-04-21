Stephen Curry's minutes can be 'elevated' tonight

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry’s minute total can be “elevated” tonight in Game 3 a bit. Came through the first two games well. pic.twitter.com/9WqQGsMWZV

The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM

Favorite quote of the day from Jeff Green after the Nuggets shoot around: when asked about if there’s a difference in Steph Curry starting vs coming off the bench, he replied with “nah, the mother f****** still good as shit” 🤣☠️ – 3:24 PM

Asked Steph Curry whether Warriors have discussed matching Denver’s desperation: “There’s going to be increased level of physicality, we’re going to face adversity that we probably haven’t faced during first 2 … If we can’t match their energy, then we don’t have a shot at all.” – 2:54 PM

Eventually Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup. Someone — Poole, Wiggins, Looney — will have to come out.

Curry: “Hopefully I’ve demonstrated at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter.”

Full Curry quote on the “difficult decision” pic.twitter.com/GQM61o8gNP – 2:49 PM

Stephen Curry getting up shots in Denver: pic.twitter.com/zhxJVgNJ3g – 2:10 PM

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry should be able to play more minutes in Game 3 following days off. – 2:06 PM

Jeff Green on what’s different guarding Steph Curry off the bench: pic.twitter.com/t2mdcIML0J – 1:47 PM

Jeff Green, asked if there’s a difference between Steph Curry starting vs. coming off the bench: “The m******** is still good as shit.” – 1:32 PM

During Game 2 against the Nuggets, the Warriors’ trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for a fiery 84 points. Here’s a look at all the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/18/war… – 1:00 AM

MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM

Celtics win 114-107. Lead series 2-0.

Brown – 22/4/6

Tatum – 19/6/10

Grant – 17 points

Horford – 16 points

Theis – 15 points

Smart – 12 points

Pritchard – 10 points

Celtics – 52% FGs

Durant – 27 points

Brown – 23 points

Dragic – 18 points

Curry – 16 points

Nets – 46.1% FGs – 9:49 PM

#Celtics with another thrilling win, this one 114-107 after trailing by 17. Lead series 2-0. Brown 22, Tatum 19, GWilliams 17, Horford 16, Theis 15, Smart 12, Pritchard 10; Durant 27 (4-17 FG, 18-20 FTs), Brown 23, Dragic 18, Curry 16, Irving 10 (4-13 FG). – 9:48 PM

That last Seth Curry three was changed to a two.

Updated score is 92-87 Nets. – 9:18 PM

Replay center deems Seth Curry’s shot was a 2, not a 3. It’s 92-87 Nets – 9:16 PM

Curry shot in opening minute of the quarter overturned from a 3 to 2 during the review in timeout. 92-87 Nets. – 9:16 PM

Seth Curry’s 3-pointer was changed to a two during that timeout. Celtics now down 92-87. – 9:16 PM

Curry bucket at the 11:38 mark downgraded to a 2. 92-87 BRK – 9:16 PM

Replay center has waved off Seth Curry’s last 3 and ruled it as a 2. – 9:16 PM

Nets lose a point after Curry 3 turned into a 2. Celtics down just five now. – 9:16 PM

Seth Curry: 5/7 3PM – 9:12 PM

Nets lead 90-85 after three

Grant – 17 points

Horford – 16 points

Theis – 15 points

Celtics – 48.3% FGs

Celtics – 8-23 3Ps

Celtics – 13 TOs

Durant – 21 points

Brown – 18/6/4

Dragic – 16 points

Curry – 14 points

Nets – 52.6% FGs

Nets – 9-17 3Ps

Nets – 12 TOs – 9:11 PM

#Celtics trail #Nets 90-85 after 3Q. GWilliams 17, Horford 16, Theis 15, Brown 12, Tatum 12; Durant 21, Brown 18, Dragic 16, Curry 14, Irving 8.

Tatum & Brown: 8-25 FG

Durant & Irving: 7-21 FG. – 9:10 PM

Foul trouble watch:

Boston

4 – Horford

3 – Tatum, Theis, White

Brooklyn

4 – Durant, Curry

3 – Claxton, Dragic, Drummond – 8:58 PM

Jaylen made the steal on Durant to get Tatum the dunk, which was great, but then he got overzealous on the Drummond drive and left Curry wide open in the corner. Then 2 quick fouls on Tatum and after all that it’s just 3 points off the halftime lead – 8:48 PM

Seth Curry and Steve Nash are still complaining to officials about how Seth could have been called for a Flagrant 1 while some of these other calls are common fouls. – 8:36 PM

Nets lead 65-55 at the half

Grant – 13 points

Horford – 10 points

Theis – 9 points

Tatum – 7 points, 5 assists

Celtics – 47% FGs

Celtics – 6-19 3P

Celtics – 9 TOs

Dragic – 16 points

Durant – 15 points

Brown – 14 points

Curry – 8 points

Nets – 60% FGs

Nets – 6-12 3P

Nets – 8 TOs – 8:21 PM

So, Goran Dragic (13 points) and Bruce Brown (14 points, four, rebounds, two assists, a block, a steal) going to do damage to the Celtics. Throw in some Seth Curry (eight points), too.

Let’s include Kevin Durant’s 15 points as Nets put up 60-plus in first half vs. Celtics. – 8:16 PM

Lots of loss of focus moments by Boston.

-Tatum had Curry on a switch, ended up in a Smart pullup three.

-Brown loses Brown for an easy offensive rebound and a foul – 8:08 PM

Seth Curry hits a corner 3 to give the Nets a 40-29 lead. – 7:53 PM

Seth Curry has hit his first 3 of the game. – 7:29 PM

Not sure posting up Brown on Curry is the way, but getting him on the move against Curry can work. Straight post-ups are too easy to double for Brooklyn. Cuts can work though. – 7:26 PM

That’s such a silly flagrant. Curry did what you’re supposed to–all arm – 7:25 PM

Flagrant 1 on Curry. 2 shots and the ball for Boston – 7:24 PM

Flagrant 1 on Seth Curry. Incredible – 7:24 PM

Flagrant 1 on Curry. – 7:24 PM

Jaylen Brown for a few words for Seth Curry after that hard foul. Tatum and Brown have been accused over the years of being too nice on the floor. That wasn’t one of those examples. #Celtics #Nets – 7:23 PM

Foul on Seth Curry, fouling Jayson Tatum. The play is under review to see if it was a flagrant foul. – 7:23 PM

Celtics finally getting to run off some turnovers. Seth Curry’s foul on Jayson Tatum is being reviewed for a flagrant foul. They might say he swung unnecessarily, which sent Tatum to the floor – 7:23 PM

Seth Curry foul on Tatum being reviewed for a flagrant. #Nets #Celtics – 7:23 PM

Good hard foul there by Seth Curry on Jayson Tatum to prevent the easy bucket. Timeout, Nets. Officials are going to review the foul now for a flagrant. It shouldn’t be one. – 7:22 PM

Refs signaling a review on Curry hard foul – 7:22 PM

And they’re going to review this foul by Curry on Tatum. #Celtics #Nets – 7:22 PM

Seth Curry with a hard foul on Tatum on fast break and they will be reviewing it for a flagrant. – 7:22 PM

Seth Curry hesitated on a wide-open corner 3, turns the ball over and it leads to Al Horford scoring in transition plus the foul. Curry has to let that thing fly. The playmaking is only an added bonus because he shoots 70% on wide open 3s. – 7:21 PM

Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:

👴🏾Kyrie Irving

💦Seth Curry

🔒Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

🦍Andre Drummond – 6:35 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Bruce Brown

Kevin Durant

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM

Kendra Andrews: Steph says that he still feels some discomfort in his foot, but “that doesn’t matter.” It’s about figuring out how to manage that through the playoffs. He also said he’s not necessarily rushing back to the starting lineup, but is just focused on making his minutes impactful. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 19, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Steph Curry “came out of yesterday well.” Will get shots up today and is clear for Game 2. No word on whether he will start or come off the bench again. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/I02ni0rRE7 -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2022