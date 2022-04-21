Luka Doncic 'feeling great' after practice, but significant pessimism exists he'll be ready for Game 3

Tim MacMahon: “Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status.

Luka Doncic is out on the Vivint Arena court for a pregame shooting session — and for a good laugh at Peter Patton’s expense when he faked him in the post with a no-look toss and swish. pic.twitter.com/SqwHccEHL4 – 7:49 PM

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will not play tonight vs. Jazz: “He continues to progress. We said from the start of his injury we would be cautious, and we feel like sitting him tonight follows that plan.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:43 PM

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.

#TakeNote | ⁦@kslsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/PGbvSdYFEu – 7:33 PM

Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 3 tonight vs Jazz because of his left calf strain – 7:33 PM

Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”

Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM

Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.

“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirms the widespread reports that Luka Doncic is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Jazz. – 7:31 PM

Presumably, we’ll hear the official word on Luka when Jason Kidd has his pregamer in about 30 minutes. If he’s out, as is being reported, here’s hoping the Mavericks packed their shooting eyes on the trip to Utah. – 6:59 PM

Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU – 6:43 PM

Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM

How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?

Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM

Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk… – 6:17 PM

ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF – 6:14 PM

From @Callie Caplan:

Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM

No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM

Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:48 PM

The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.

More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW

More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:46 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM

At their morning shootaround ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks discussed Luka Doncic’s health status, what they’re doing differently without him, defending Donovan Mitchell, and taking away the Utah Jazz’s 3-point looks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:50 PM

the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:

— tightening the rotation

— creating good 3s

— limiting Utah’s 3s

— scoring in transition

i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0… – 2:22 PM

“Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status. – 2:19 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time

sportando.basketball/en/jason-kidd-… – 2:16 PM

Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 2:00 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”

More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM

These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM

Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM

Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq – 1:34 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” – 1:32 PM

Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb9 – 1:30 PM

Luka Doncic’s calf appears healthy enough to work on his soccer skills. pic.twitter.com/y5mz6oZplp – 1:29 PM

Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf – 1:28 PM

Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”

Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM

Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM

Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas – 10:42 AM

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.

Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover… – 9:55 AM

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Embiidzilla

• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD

• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W

• Devin Booker injury

• Luka situation

• Self-Driving Cars

• My favorite 90s POGS

Here all night, come hang! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0… – 12:30 AM

Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:57 PM

Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.

https://t.co/1UscyRHpfV pic.twitter.com/RGui5QT0lD – 7:34 PM

Luka Doncic on possibly playing in Game 3: “If there’s going to be risk, I don’t think I’m going to play. But like I said, yesterday and today we did some good things. I don’t want to play limited minutes and be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible.” pic.twitter.com/7Oq09t85sP – 7:18 PM

“I’m going to see how it feels and then talk to the medical staff. At the end of the day if they say there’s no risk and I feel good, I’m going to be ready to go. But if I don’t feel good, then I’m not going to risk it.” — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4n1vKp2X0N – 7:16 PM

Luka Doncic talked to the media today for the 1st time since straining his left calf during the regular season finale on April 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play tomorrow against Utah in Game 3. He is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/TM0H3WaqZB – 7:14 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “Luka is doing Luka. His sprint is different than anyone in the league. That’s the truth. I can’t put a speed on him, or a grade, or a 40 (yard dash) time. He’s doing everything. He’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/12FTQN9eej – 7:11 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.

youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM

Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”

More on Luka’s hopeful playoff return with quotes from his first interview since the calf strain: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM

the wildest thing about the jazz fans mad at me over strategy ish is that I i’m the one that picked em, and said no chance w/o luka haha. @Kevin O’Connor trick yall, man (russ voice) 😂 – 5:34 PM

The Mavs are officially listing Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Utah. – 5:16 PM

Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/20)

QUESTIONABLE – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:07 PM

Luka Doncic is questionable for Game 3 – 5:00 PM

Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” – 3:35 PM

#Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is “making progress, but not likely to play” Game 3 versus the #Jazz, per source. – 3:12 PM

Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don… – 2:58 PM

Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM

Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:57 PM

Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:

Oscar Robertson (4x)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Charles Barkley

Devin Booker

Luka Doncic

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Isiah Thomas

Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM

Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc – 2:51 PM

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 21, 2022

Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 21, 2022

Marc Stein: Doncic has made considerable progress this week in his recovery from a left calf strain — partaking in more basketball activity Tuesday and Wednesday than initially hoped — but Dallas decides to wait until Game 4. More on the pre-game show tonight at 7 CT via @BallySportsSW. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022