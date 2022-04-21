ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic 'feeling great' after practice, but significant pessimism exists he'll be ready for Game 3

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7JA8_0fGEyDUj00

Tim MacMahon: “Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status.

Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is out on the Vivint Arena court for a pregame shooting session — and for a good laugh at Peter Patton’s expense when he faked him in the post with a no-look toss and swish. pic.twitter.com/SqwHccEHL47:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFzoY_0fGEyDUj00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will not play tonight vs. Jazz: “He continues to progress. We said from the start of his injury we would be cautious, and we feel like sitting him tonight follows that plan.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…7:43 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.

#TakeNote | ⁦@kslsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/PGbvSdYFEu7:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQAY5_0fGEyDUj00

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 3 tonight vs Jazz because of his left calf strain – 7:33 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”

Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.

“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirms the widespread reports that Luka Doncic is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Jazz. – 7:31 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Presumably, we’ll hear the official word on Luka when Jason Kidd has his pregamer in about 30 minutes. If he’s out, as is being reported, here’s hoping the Mavericks packed their shooting eyes on the trip to Utah. – 6:59 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU6:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBlC7_0fGEyDUj00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?

Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk…6:17 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF6:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan:

Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:52 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.

More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW

More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com5:46 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF3:22 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

At their morning shootaround ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks discussed Luka Doncic’s health status, what they’re doing differently without him, defending Donovan Mitchell, and taking away the Utah Jazz’s 3-point looks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…2:50 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:

— tightening the rotation

— creating good 3s

— limiting Utah’s 3s

— scoring in transition

i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0…2:22 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

“Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status. – 2:19 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time

sportando.basketball/en/jason-kidd-…2:16 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-…2:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”

More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…1:57 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq1:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sMav_0fGEyDUj00

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” – 1:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdO6L_0fGEyDUj00

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb91:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4K4R_0fGEyDUj00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic’s calf appears healthy enough to work on his soccer skills. pic.twitter.com/y5mz6oZplp1:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJ5Ek_0fGEyDUj00

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf1:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC1qa_0fGEyDUj00

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”

Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas10:42 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.

Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover…9:55 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Embiidzilla

• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD

• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W

• Devin Booker injury

• Luka situation

• Self-Driving Cars

• My favorite 90s POGS

Here all night, come hang! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0…12:30 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…8:57 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.

https://t.co/1UscyRHpfV pic.twitter.com/RGui5QT0lD7:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UneX3_0fGEyDUj00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka Doncic on possibly playing in Game 3: “If there’s going to be risk, I don’t think I’m going to play. But like I said, yesterday and today we did some good things. I don’t want to play limited minutes and be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible.” pic.twitter.com/7Oq09t85sP7:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8Unz_0fGEyDUj00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

“I’m going to see how it feels and then talk to the medical staff. At the end of the day if they say there’s no risk and I feel good, I’m going to be ready to go. But if I don’t feel good, then I’m not going to risk it.” — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4n1vKp2X0N7:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLdsL_0fGEyDUj00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka Doncic talked to the media today for the 1st time since straining his left calf during the regular season finale on April 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play tomorrow against Utah in Game 3. He is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/TM0H3WaqZB7:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jy32_0fGEyDUj00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “Luka is doing Luka. His sprint is different than anyone in the league. That’s the truth. I can’t put a speed on him, or a grade, or a 40 (yard dash) time. He’s doing everything. He’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/12FTQN9eej7:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7n7A_0fGEyDUj00

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.

youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A7:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”

More on Luka’s hopeful playoff return with quotes from his first interview since the calf strain: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:52 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

the wildest thing about the jazz fans mad at me over strategy ish is that I i’m the one that picked em, and said no chance w/o luka haha. @Kevin O’Connor trick yall, man (russ voice) 😂 – 5:34 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The Mavs are officially listing Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Utah. – 5:16 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/20)

QUESTIONABLE – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:07 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Luka Doncic is questionable for Game 3 – 5:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” – 3:35 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

#Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is “making progress, but not likely to play” Game 3 versus the #Jazz, per source. – 3:12 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don…2:58 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…2:57 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:

Oscar Robertson (4x)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Charles Barkley

Devin Booker

Luka Doncic

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Isiah Thomas

Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc2:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpYHt_0fGEyDUj00

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 21, 2022

Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 21, 2022

Marc Stein: Doncic has made considerable progress this week in his recovery from a left calf strain — partaking in more basketball activity Tuesday and Wednesday than initially hoped — but Dallas decides to wait until Game 4. More on the pre-game show tonight at 7 CT via @BallySportsSW. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
theScore

Doncic returns from calf strain for Game 4 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made his series debut in Saturday's Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. The 23-year-old missed Games 1 through 3 with a left calf strain. Doncic is expected to play limited minutes in Game 4, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Head coach Jason Kidd didn't specify exactly how much time Doncic will get.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WFAA

Doncic returns as Mavericks try to keep foot on the gas in Utah

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have waited for this moment all year. After a stellar regular season which saw them win 52 games and finish fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference, Dallas was pitted against the No. 5 seeded Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivint Arena#The Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Bulls' blowout loss to Bucks in Game 3

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) and Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) traveled to the Windy City for Game 3 of their first-round series. A win for the Bulls would give them a 2-1 series lead with a chance to put Milwaukee against the wall with a home victory in Game 4. A victory for the Bucks would steal back their homecourt advantage in the series. In their first game in the wake of Khris Middleton’s injury, the Bucks bludgeoned the Bulls, 111-81, to steal back homecourt advantage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

‘Optimism’: New Take on Luka Doncic Injury for Mavs at Jazz Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks, despite being without superstar Luka Doncic in their first-round playoff series so far due to a calf strain, have managed to stay competitive with the Utah Jazz - and more. After losing a closely-contested Game 1, Jalen Brunson has exploded to Help Dallas lead the series 2-1.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star doing 5-on-5 work in practice, questionable for Game 4 vs. Jazz

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is getting closer to returning from his left calf strain, but his status for Game 4 of their first-round against the Utah Jazz is uncertain. Doncic was a full participant at Mavericks practice on Wednesday and is reportedly eager to return, but he missed Thursday's Game 3 against Utah, which his teammates were still able to win.
DALLAS, TX
KUTV

Game 4 preview: Dallas takes on Utah Jazz in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 126-118 on April 22 led by 31 points from Jalen Brunson, while Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points for the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to bet on Mavs-Jazz with Luka Doncic returning for Saturday's Game 4

Luka Doncic is reportedly going to give it a go for Saturday’s Game 4 in the NBA Playoffs between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. This development is significant for the series being that the Mavs hold a 2-1 lead, despite Doncic having not played since suffering a calf strain in the team’s final regular-season game. And with his probable return on Saturday, it changes the way you should bet.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy