VINCENT – For the first time in six years, the Vincent Yellow Jackets have won a playoff series after sweeping Cottonwood on Friday, April 22. Playing on their home field after winning this year’s area championship, the Jackets edged out Cottonwood 2-1 in the opening game thanks to an impressive outing from Aiden Poe, while they followed that up with another impressive pitching performance from Will Carden in a 5-0 shutout to complete the sweep and advance to round two of the Class 2A playoffs.

VINCENT, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO