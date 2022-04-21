ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Sgt. Bluff man in insurance fraud case pleads guilty to forgery

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man accused of filing fraudulent insurance claims has been placed on probation after pleading guilty of forgery. Jay Wickey, 66, entered his pleas Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of forgery, which...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

