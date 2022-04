The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will increase energy generation and development in Ethiopia, but it may have unwanted consequences for other Nile River users. About half of the citizens of Ethiopia have access to electricity, a lower percentage than in most other African countries and a far lower percentage than in most other countries throughout the world. To address this, the Ethiopian government began constructing a dam on the Blue Nile in 2011 that will rank as Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam when completed in 2023.

