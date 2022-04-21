Jordin Roache admits killing Kaytlynn Cargill, gets 10 years

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on April 21 to the killing of Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in the summer of 2017.

Kaytlynn Cargill CBS DFW

Roache was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree murder, according to a Facebook post from the Bedford Police Department in exchange for his guilty plea. He was incarcerated since his arrest in 2017.

"This day has been a long time coming and we're grateful for the hard work and countless hours put in by Bedford Police officers, detectives, and forensic investigators along with the prosecutors from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office," said Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams. "The Cargill family remains in our thoughts as we reach the conclusion of this tragic case."

Cargill was reported missing from her apartment complex off Forest Ridge Drive on June 19, 2017. The next day, police identified Roache, who was 16 at the time, as a possible suspect after witnesses saw her with him the day she was last seen. The following day, June 21, after two days of searching and following leads, Cargill's body was found.

Jordin Roache Tarrant County Jail

During the subsequent investigation, detectives found several pieces of evidence that led to Roache's arrest, including Cargill's DNA and blood in his girlfriend's apartment, where he was living at the time.

The case experienced several delays over the years, caused by various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bedford police. Following his sentencing, Roache was transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections.

If anyone has any additional information about the case, they're urged to contact the Bedford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 817.952.2411.