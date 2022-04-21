ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student charged for allegedly drawing picture of knife attack at Glenbard East High School

By CBS Chicago
LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) – A student is charged with allegedly placing a drawing of a violent act in a teacher's file cabinet at Glenbard East High School in Lombard.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one count of disorderly conduct -- threat to a school.

The teen allegedly placed a drawing of a character holding a bloody knife with blood seeping from classmates with the caption "school stabber at Glenbard East 120 dead." On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of the threat and the teen was taken and remained in custody until his detention hearing on Thursday.

"Any threat to the well-being of our students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community. As I have said in the past, anyone suspected of making a threat, even if made in jest, will be fully investigated and appropriately charged."

The juvenile was released to the custody of his mother on home detention lockdown.

He is due back in court on May 5.

