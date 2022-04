Almost 80 cyclists participated in this year’s first Water Cycle event at Martin Dam to raise money for water projects in Bolivia and Guatemala. The Auburn University student chapter of Engineers Without Borders hosted the event. Participants chose to bike either a 30-mile or 60-mile gravel course through the picturesque countryside, beginning and ending at around Lake Martin. Hydro employees were hosts and volunteers for the event, which raised more than $21,000.

