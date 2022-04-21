ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cottage miracle

By Alvin Petty
“Jesus left the synagogue and came into Simon’s house; and Simon’s (Peter’s) mother-in-law was in the grip of a major fever. They asked him to do something for her. He stood over her and rebuked the fever and it left her. Immediately she got up and began to serve them.”

Doctor Luke knew about fevers. This was a major fever that really had her down but Jesus healed her. He must have been tired after a teaching session at the synagogue. But at the human, he did not complain but helped immediately.

The Salvation Army in London in WWII tells of Mrs. Berwick who had been in charge of the Army’s social work in Liverpool and moved to London when she retired. People around her thought that the Nazi bombs fell that they would be safe at her house. So she stocked up on medical supplies and put a sign in her window, “Need help, knock here!” This is the way of following Jesus, always ready to help.

Jesus worked a private miracle; unlike some claimants of modern miracle workers who need a crowd to perform their miracle.

The next teaching point in the story is this: When we receive help, we must give back by helping others. It is a cycle of loving service that should never end.

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

