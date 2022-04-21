ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31.

The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.

Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won:

  • 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.
  • 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

