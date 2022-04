“Our two kids. They are very nice. The second one is only three and a half months. We have a complete family. It’s a blessing for us and they are both awesome. We’ve known each other since when we were children. He is patient. I’m not at all. Whatever the situation, we are together. Whatever we face, we are one.” – Malika Wadvaniya of Hoover, with her husband, Nazim, and their son, Ehan.

HOOVER, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO