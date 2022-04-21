ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sustainable Business Growth Also Key to Eco-Friendly Fashion, Brands at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Sustainable Forum Say

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “sustainable business?”

Some may think of a company focused on Earth’s conservation and business practices to reduce a carbon footprint, while another may think of a business that prefers to grow slowly to maintain product quality and partnership integrity.

More from WWD

At Harlem’s Fashion Row’s first Sustainable Forum, House of Aama cofounder Akua Shabaka and Oak & Acorn founder Miko Underwood spoke on their experiences operating fashion labels, noting that business growth and overproduction are two sides of the sustainability coin and almost work in tandem.

“One of the things we experience as our brand is growing is produce, produce, produce,” said Shabaka. She established House of Aama in 2015 with her mother, Rebecca Henry, which began as an Etsy shop before becoming a full-fledged fashion brand that produces garments in Los Angeles.

“We were a made-to-order brand,” Shabaka said of the brand beginnings. “We didn’t hold inventory, we just sat on the fabric. But as you grow, you learn it’s not as economical for these houses to make a 1-of-1, especially if you’re producing locally. Our direct-to-consumer is still made to order so we don’t sit on inventory and we try to use deadstock fabrics as much as possible.”

Shabaka wore styles from the House of Aama “Bloodroot” collection inspired by Henry’s life in Louisiana, which were produced partly from scrap materials. Underwood’s outfit was produced similarly with scraps from pants used in the print.

Underwood founded Oak & Acorn, the Harlem-based denim brand considered to be the first sustainable denim brand in Harlem. “I hadn’t seen any Black women lead denim brands,” she said. “After working in the industry for several years, I was leading brands around the world, even in Asia.”

Having presented denim stories for Jessica Simpson and Kimora Lee Simmons’ denim projects, Underwood said she never had the opportunity to tell her own stories and, perhaps even more importantly, what she has uncovered as the untold story of American denim.

“Indigo had been a hidden commodity in the slave trade,” Underwood explained. “It was considered Negro cloth and unsuitable to wear. What better way to tell the Harlem story, express the story and share this narrative. It’s an American story that hadn’t been exposed and I wanted to begin to tell why we as a community love to wear jeans.”

Though Shabaka and Underwood explained their efforts to produce clothes sustainably, they didn’t skip over the necessity of sustainable business growth in tandem.

“[Oak & Acorn] is a small team, but we have distribution in Nordstrom and Shopbop and we find ourselves catering to them rather than what’s right for the business,” Underwood said. While she affirmed that Nordstrom has been a great partner, she admits it has been challenging for Oak & Acorn to prioritize wholesale orders over its direct-to-consumer business, which is about more than just e-commerce.

“Direct-to-consumer isn’t just online for us, because we have a wellness component,” she said. “For me and my personal history, it was a wellness opportunity because I was learning about my own personal history and what it means to be a Black person in this country. It was empowering for me. Am I operating sustainably? Am I being paid the right way? How do I show up for my community? We want to be able to maximize on our wellness component, so we see direct-to-consumer as online, but also live activations with our customer. But doing so much of wholesale takes us away from that part of it.”

Asked for advice, particularly when it comes to where within the great scope of sustainability to focus, Underwood said not to forget what prompted the business launch and the passion that drives it.

As Shabaka added, “You have to figure out what lane makes the most sense for you. You want to grow and be profitable or [you want] a level of sustainability for yourself. You don’t have to take on as many retailers or produce as much inventory. Or you could do more business direct-to-consumer and have one to two retailers. What makes the most sense for us now?”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Trussardi First Product Drop Reflects New Course Under Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby

Click here to read the full article. DOG-À-GOGO: Trussardi’s first product drop under the creative direction of GmbH’s Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby signals the Berlin-based duo’s disruptive approach to the storied label, which was established 111 years ago. The brand is debuting a limited-run T-shirt bearing the house’s signature greyhound logo, modernized into a graphic circular form inspired by the ouroboros, the ancient symbol depicting a serpent or dragon eating its own tail. It also nods to Trussardi’s renewed focus on social and environmental responsibility.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Rag & Bone’s Spring Campaign Features Eco-friendly Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. Rag & Bone’s spring 2022 eyewear collection is the focus of a new set of campaign imagery featuring Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty. Each season, a pair of individuals are asked to create their own imagery to highlight the brand’s latest eyewear collection. Costars on the Amazon Prime series “The Boys,” Quaid and Moriarty photographed each other in Los Angeles on their personal iPhones.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignMade in Germany The campaign features the sun styles the Canyon, Lena and Slayton. The brand’s new lineup of eco-friendly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. Though April is unofficially Earth Month, many fashion and beauty brands still make efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly in time for Earth Day on April 22. Popular British designer David Koma, for one, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Koral to create a 24-piece collection with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The RealReal and Gypsy Sport have collaborated for a unique capsule collection made entirely from repurposed denim.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'Photos of the 'Euphoria'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WWD

L.A. Fashion Students Learn Circular Entrepreneurship With Sustainable Future in Mind

Click here to read the full article. Design student Preston Sanchez’s assignment was this: Make a product that uses only recycled or leftover material in a local Los Angeles factory. At first, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. “I thought about it. And then I decided it would be really cool to make a sweatshirt or sweater made of upcycled denim,” he said.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Four prototypes later, Sanchez produced a denim sweatshirt that is actually comfortable because the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Sustainable Business#Harlem S Fashion Row#Wwd N#First Sustainable Forum#House#Aama#Oak Acorn#Etsy#The House Of Aama
WWD

MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak Unveil New Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. With its “Built to Resist” motto, Eastpak continues to evolve with its fans, offering a range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Following the brand’s “Reverse Mode” release with MM6 Maison Margiela, which debuted at its fall 2021 show — resulting in an array of pieces turned inside out and back to front — the duo has unveiled a second collaboration. Filled with surrealist undertones, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak offering includes unexpected warped details and visual puns, such as a faux fur wheeled suitcase (cabin-size and available...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Cotton Inc.’s ‘Every Piece Pledge’ Aims to Reduce Textile Waste

Click here to read the full article. As part of an Earth Day cotton crusade, Cotton Incorporated is running a campaign to tackle textile waste. Beginning April 22, Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program runs its “Every Piece Pledge,” asking shoppers to pledge to recycle every pair of jeans at the end of a pair’s life cycle. Since the inception of the program 16 years ago, Cotton Incorporated has collected more than 4.2 million pieces of denim, continuing its commitment to reduce textile waste. Collectively, that’s more than 1,950 tons rescued from landfill.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
ABC7 Chicago

Fashion, sustainability take center stage as Oscars traditions return

LOS ANGELES, California -- Just a couple of miles from Oscar's red carpet in west Hollywood, exclusive dinners like one pre-Oscar party and the inevitable post-Oscar soirees are signs the annual rituals are returning. The stars are out and ready to glitter again. Hollywood Boulevard is cloaked in red after...
ADVOCACY
WWD

Barbie Unveils Queen Elizabeth II Doll Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A ROYAL COLLECTIBLE: To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee ahead of the ceremony on June 2, Barbie is releasing a tribute collection doll in her likeness on Thursday, the day the queen turns 96. The doll is dressed in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders. The pink ribbon was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue one by her grandfather George V.More from WWDPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince Philip...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Ganni Taps Chloé’s Green Chief Aude Vergne for Responsibility Board

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Ganni is beefing up its social and environmental efforts with the appointment of Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief sustainability officer, to its Responsibility Board. Earlier this year Vergne launched Chloé’s Social Performance & Leverage, or SP&L, tool. Ganni’s Responsiblity Board is headed by Eva Kruse, former chief executive officer of the Global Fashion Agenda. Its members are Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Lily Cole and Dio Kurazawa, founder of the Bear Scouts, which helps companies find sustainable solutions in supply chain, brand, and retail.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 The board,...
BUSINESS
WWD

A Look at Queen Elizabeth’s Most Extravagant Tiaras

Click here to read the full article. One of the many hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been the vast collection of extravagant tiaras she’s worn over her 70 years on the throne. Many of the queen’s tiaras have been in the British royal family for more than a century, with some headpieces commissioned by the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, from the House of Garrard.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Two of the queen’s most frequently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Coach Brings Sustainable Pop-up to Isetan Stage in Tokyo

Click here to read the full article. Coach is showcasing its focus on sustainability in a new pop-up concept at Isetan Stage in Tokyo. Called “Crafted to Last,” the shop is created from environmentally preferred materials and is inspired by the company’s belief that “better-made things will help create a better-made future.”More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 The shop, which will remain open through April 26 on the first floor of the Isetan Shinjuku Main Building, is modeled after classic New York City flower shops and features bricks and tiles partially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Queen Marks 96th Birthday, but Prince Harry Steals the Headlines

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Queen Elizabeth turned 96 on Thursday, but in the British press that milestone was overshadowed by Prince Harry’s interview with NBC, where he made some controversial comments about their relationship. During an interview from the Netherlands, the prince told NBC’s Today program that he has a “really special relationship” with his grandmother, and that they discuss things that she “can’t talk about with anybody else.”More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal WeddingPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

KraveBeauty Launches Slow Down Skincare Initiative

Click here to read the full article. In honor of Earth Day, KraveBeauty has launched its Slow Down Skincare initiative to #PressReset, encouraging consumers and brands alike to reexamine their contributions to the overproduction and overconsumption of skin care and beauty products.  To illustrate its message of slowing down, KraveBeauty has put a spin on the classic children’s tale, “The Tortoise and the Hare,” in which “the tortoise” models the brand’s philosophy of intentional, gradual progress, ultimately winning the race. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany With this initiative, KraveBeauty seeks...
SKIN CARE
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Cast Reunites at FYC Event: Their Fashion Style

Click here to read the full article. The buzz around “Euphoria” doesn’t seem to be waning. On Wednesday night, the cast of the hit HBO teen drama came together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a For Your Consideration event prior to Emmy nominations coming out this summer. The event reunited the show’s cast including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira and more, who all attended in an array of standout fashion looks from brands like Versace, Prada and Alexander McQueen to name just some.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Euphoria' Cast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy