See What Major Factor Is Affecting Arizona's Wildfires

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The effects of Arizona's wildfires are already being felt across the state. According to experts, climate change is a major factor.

12 News reported that the Tunnel Fire expanded on Tuesday, being driven by a Red Flag day with extremely high winds. According to fire officials, those winds tend to lessen during the evening hours as temperatures die down overnight. That wasn't the case for Tuesday night.

University of Arizona climatologist Mike Crimmins said, "They were not getting any recovery at night. So the fires were burning intensely through the dead of night."

According to a study published in February, temperatures are not decreasing the way they normally do during fire season. Due to that fact, the intensity of the fires continues to strengthen.

Additional research shows that fires are becoming more common across the Southwest as climate change becomes a prominent issue.

Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said, "They're wind-driven fires, they're in a specific fuel type."

Fire forecasters now have to deal with the changes in climate in predicting fire behavior. Crimmins said, "They have this sense of what does this ecosystem observe normally. What's the normal fire regime for right now in a stable climate?"

12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
fox40jackson.com

Arizona wildfire triples in size as thousands flee their homes

A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
