Santa Ana, CA

Full closure of 4th Street between Main and Bush Streets starting April 27, 2022

 2 days ago
Starting as early as Wednesday, April 27, 2022, there will be a full closure of 4th Street between Main Street and Bush Street. In addition, there will be a full closure of the Bush Street intersection at 4th Street. All motorists will be detoured to 3rd Street.

The closures will be in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the OC Streetcar construction work in this area. The intersection closure will be in place for approximately four weeks and the 4th Street closure between Main Street and Bush Street will be in place until further notice.

Please follow detour signage. Sidewalks will be open to access all businesses.

We recommend using alternate routes or plan for possible delays since this street closure will impact traffic flow. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.

For any questions about the OC Streetcar project, please contact OCstreetcar@octa.net or (844) 746-6272.

