GODFREY - Trails reopen April 1 at The Nature Institute at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey. TNI has more than five miles of trails, from easy to difficult terrain. Most trails have a dirt tread; there is one half-mile paved trail that features the Hayner Library's StoryWalk. Starting April 1, the public is welcome to hike the property between 7 a.m. and dusk daily. Trail maps are available at the trailhead and bathrooms will be available for use near the lodge. There are also picnic tables scattered around the trailhead and a lodge families welcome to use.

GODFREY, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO