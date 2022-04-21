16-year-old girl killed, 2 teens injured after a single-vehicle crash in Yelm (Yelm, WA)

On late Tuesday night, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while two others suffered injuries after the vehicle they were riding crashed into a tree in Yelm.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place before 11 p.m. on eastbound State Route 510, just east of 15th Avenue Southeast. The preliminary investigation indicated that the car went off the roadway, hit a tree and then collided with a telephone pole. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Officers reported that some kind of distraction caused the driver to drift off the road. It is unknown if impairment played a role in the crash. The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Source: Fox 13 Seattle