ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

16-year-old girl killed, 2 teens injured after a single-vehicle crash in Yelm (Yelm, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fGEiMru00

On late Tuesday night, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while two others suffered injuries after the vehicle they were riding crashed into a tree in Yelm.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place before 11 p.m. on eastbound State Route 510, just east of 15th Avenue Southeast. The preliminary investigation indicated that the car went off the roadway, hit a tree and then collided with a telephone pole. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Officers reported that some kind of distraction caused the driver to drift off the road. It is unknown if impairment played a role in the crash. The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

April 21, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Yelm, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wa#Fox 13 Seattle
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death

A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old, 11-Year-Old Children

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public. The pair was last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 4 others injured after a two-vehicle collision in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

1 person killed, 4 others injured after a two-vehicle collision in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, one person died while four others suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in San Jose. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the area of North First Street and Montague Expressway in North San Jose [...]
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy