PANAMA CITY BEACH — With vacation rental reservations down from 2021 in Panama City Beach, Mitch Warren, owner of Warren Beach Rentals & Property Management, said it seems like tourists might have "beach fatigue." As of Thursday, Warren said that of his 160 short-term rental properties, the majority of which are in Panama City Beach, only about 75% were booked for the upcoming peak season, a time he described as spanning from the last week in May until...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO