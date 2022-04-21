Phillies Fun and Fireworks Game

April 25 - Christian Yelich hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for the game's only run to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the host Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three in the series, including the last two. They won on Sunday despite...
The Rockies take two out of three from the Detroit Tigers and improve to 10-5 on the season. The Rockies got 6 innings out of pitcher Chad Kuhl. He gave up 4 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 4. He improved to 2-0 with the teams, 6-2 win.
