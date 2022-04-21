2 Found Shot Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide in San Francisco Oceanview District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Farallones St. at about 6:12 p.m. Wednesday and found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

While still at the location, officers learned a second shooting victim was inside a home on the same block of Farallones Street. They entered the home and found a 45-year-old man with more than one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers made entry into the home and located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no arrests made and homicide investigators were treating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.