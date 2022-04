NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Marcus Freeman has been a head coach for five months, and he is beginning to learn what he has given up in achieving his career goal. “I miss being in the defensive staff room,” said Freeman, named coach at Notre Dame in December, “where you can sit with a group of coaches for hours and hours and hours and watch film and be on and be off, be on and be off. Because now, when you have staff meetings, you’re always on. You have to be on.”

