Milwaukee, WI

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law sue school for racial bias

By Gitanjali Poonia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law have filed a lawsuit against a private Milwaukee school over concerns over racial bias and inappropriate conduct at the school. Driving the news: Craig and Kelly Robinson accused the University School of Milwaukee of expelling their two sons, aged 9 and 11, after the couple claimed...

Comments / 28

K Knight
2d ago

Lol 🤣... another of those "it seems like" and "we feel". If there is any ACTUAL evidence, you might wanna present it.

12
Lesko Brandin
1d ago

Ever notice that you never see Mrs. Obama and the other brother in the same place.

13
IN THIS ARTICLE
