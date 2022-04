Three US navy sailors from the USS George Washington have been found dead in separate incidents within a single week, officials say.A US Navy spokesperson said three sailors stationed on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had died in the past seven days, CNN reported. The ship is currently at Newport News in Virginia. While one sailor was found unresponsive onboard the vessel on Friday, Navy spokeswoman Cmdr Reann Mommsen said two other sailors from the USS George Washington were found on April 9 and 10 off base.She did not disclose the cause of the three deaths, and did not identify...

