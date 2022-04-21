ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Air Fryers Sold At Best Buy Recalled For Reportedly ‘Catching Fire, Burning Or Melting’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIUvT_0fGEdcKh00

(CBS) — There’s a new recall affecting hundreds of thousands of air fryers that were sold by Best Buy. About 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens are being recalled.

The recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the appliances “can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

So far there have been more than 100 reports from customers about the air fryers “catching fire, burning or melting.” The incidents have resulted in seven cases of minor property damage and two injuries to people, including a child.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores across the country and online from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2022 for between $30 and $150. They have cooking chamber capacities between 3.4 and 10 quarts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUAjO_0fGEdcKh00

Some of the recalled air fryers (Image credit: Best Buy)

The recalled digital and analog air fryers have model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Anyone who bought a recalled air fryer can return it for a refund. Click here to read the full recall notice.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

More than 600k Air Fryer Ovens recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Hundreds of thousands of air fryers have been recalled because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recall involves 635,000 Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, the CPSC said. The air...
Popculture

Urgent Bed Recall Issued After 1 Death, Dozens of Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop the use of certain beds after the bedroom piece resulted in numerous injuries and a death. Bestar of Canada, along with the CPSC, on April 7 issued an urgent recall of thousands Bestar wall beds after it was found they can detach from the wall, posing a serious injury risk and, in one case, fatally injuring one woman.
FOXBusiness

GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melting#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Ns Af53dss0#Ns Af53mss0#Ns Afo6dbk1
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy