Air Fryers Sold At Best Buy Recalled For Reportedly ‘Catching Fire, Burning Or Melting’

(CBS) — There’s a new recall affecting hundreds of thousands of air fryers that were sold by Best Buy. About 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens are being recalled.

The recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the appliances “can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

So far there have been more than 100 reports from customers about the air fryers “catching fire, burning or melting.” The incidents have resulted in seven cases of minor property damage and two injuries to people, including a child.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores across the country and online from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2022 for between $30 and $150. They have cooking chamber capacities between 3.4 and 10 quarts.

The recalled digital and analog air fryers have model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Anyone who bought a recalled air fryer can return it for a refund. Click here to read the full recall notice.