ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex Cora Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Venable Stepping In As Manager

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhDgO_0fGEdbRy00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have been dealing with COVID-19 cases this week, and it’s now hit their manager.

Alex Cora was not in the dugout for Thursday’s matinee game against the Blue Jays after testing positive for COVID-19. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for the Red Sox’ weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox said that Cora has mild symptoms. The 46-year-old is vaccinated and boosted.

In Cora’s absence, bench coach Will Venable is managing the team.

The Red Sox had catcher Kevin Plawecki and two staff members test positive on Monday, with catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz being placed on the list on Tuesday. Vazquez has since come off the COVID IL.

Cora said on Tuesday that he’s been staying in a hotel for “several days” because one of his children tested positive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Red Sox Fans Furious With Former Announcer News

Before the Boston Red Sox took the field on Wednesday night, they honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy. Remy passed away this year after a lengthy battle with cancer. For some reason, Remy’s longtime broadcast partner, Don Orsillo, was omitted from last night’s tribute. Orsillo currently...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Venable
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Plawecki
NESN

AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season

The Boston Red Sox will not see the Balimore Orioles’ most established pitcher in 2022. John Means has confirmed that he will be needing season-ending Tommy John surgery after reports that this unfortunate outcome was in play. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means tweeted. “After...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays
FOX Sports

Trevor Story thriving in position change with Boston Red Sox

How is Trevor Story adjusting to his position change with the Boston Red Sox?. The newly minted second baseman, who made the switch from shortstop upon signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March, made a handful of crucial defensive plays to help Boston beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, 4-3.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Washington

Red Sox Prospect Tyreque Reed Sparks Brawl in Sea Dogs Game

WATCH: Red Sox prospect sparks all-out brawl in Sea Dogs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers flared in Thursday night's matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being hit by...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Yardbarker

Red Sox CEO addresses Don Orsillo-Jerry Remy controversy

The Boston Red Sox honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Remy’s longtime partner Don Orsillo was notably absent from the ceremony, which led to a great deal of criticism for the team. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the backlash is unwarranted.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland. In the bottom of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the hands on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his way to first base, Renteria said something that Reed did not like. At that point, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, a massive brawl broke out across the infield. I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy