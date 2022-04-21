Alex Cora Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Venable Stepping In As Manager

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have been dealing with COVID-19 cases this week, and it’s now hit their manager.

Alex Cora was not in the dugout for Thursday’s matinee game against the Blue Jays after testing positive for COVID-19. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for the Red Sox’ weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox said that Cora has mild symptoms. The 46-year-old is vaccinated and boosted.

In Cora’s absence, bench coach Will Venable is managing the team.

The Red Sox had catcher Kevin Plawecki and two staff members test positive on Monday, with catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz being placed on the list on Tuesday. Vazquez has since come off the COVID IL.

Cora said on Tuesday that he’s been staying in a hotel for “several days” because one of his children tested positive.