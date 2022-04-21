Garth Brooks laughs it up with Dan & Kerri on FOX 13 News

Ahead of his upcoming return to Salt Lake City this summer, country legend Garth Brooks joined FOX 13 News to talk about the party he has planned.

Brooks and his band will hit the stage at Rice Eccles Stadium on June 18, less than a year after playing the exact same site in 2021.

"Every time we've been there we've been treated better than royalty, we've been treated like family," said Brooks about his love of Utah.

Ticketmaster said the last Salt Lake City concert was the fastest sellout in its history, which led Brooks to make a promise to return.

Brooks said he feels so comfortable in Utah, he might show up in his pajamas and stay at the stadium all night long.

"This is going to be so much more relaxed than the first [concert]," promised Brooks.

One reason the music superstar gave for coming back to the state is the music knowledge of Utahns.

"You know your country music inside and out," Brooks explained. "It just makes sense because it comes with the territory, right? But there's also something that, it's just like you guys have your own little secret there, and everybody's in on it and everybody from the outside doesn't get to get in on the secret.

"So we've shouted it from the rooftops; if you want to play, go to Salt Lake City!"