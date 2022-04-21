ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeVante Parker Impressed With Mac Jones’ Arm: ‘He Was Zipping It’

 2 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — When DeVante Parker was no longer part of the plan for the Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver made it crystal clear where he wanted to end up. Miami granted his wish, and worked out a trade with the New England Patriots to send Parker to Foxboro.

Now, Parker is gearing up for life with a new team with a new quarterback throwing him the ball. He didn’t wait long to start acclimating himself to his new team, joining Mac Jones and several Patriots receivers for workouts in Florida a few weeks ago.

While they didn’t discuss the playbook and mostly just ran routes, Parker was ecstatic to get to work with his new team. In a Thursday morning chat with the New England media, Parker said that everyone welcomed him with open arms and made him feel like part of the family.

And he came away from those sessions thoroughly impressed with Jones and his arm.

“My impression of Mac is he’s got a nice arm on him. He was zipping it,” Parker said Thursday. “It was just a great workout for all of us. It’s just good for me to come down and start throwing with them early, as soon as I can, and get the timing down.

“Mac’s a good quarterback,” he added. “The way he throws the ball; it’s not tough, he throws a catchable ball. … It’s something I’m looking forward to during the season.”

The 6-foot-3 Parker said he’ll give the Patriots a receiver who has a high catch-point and a down-the-field threat, two things the team has sorely lacked over the last few years. But he’s willing to fill any role that Bill Belichick asks of him in the offense.

As for what number he’ll be wearing in New England, Parker created quite a stir the other day when he shared a photo of him sporting the No. 11 Patriots jersey. Those digits, of course, belong to the great Julian Edelman, and haven’t been worn since his retirement last offseason. Parker said that is the number he’s been assigned at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it will be the number he wears when the season arrives.

“I’m not sure yet. That was the number I was given right now,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

