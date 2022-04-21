ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark Indicted After Allegedly Lying About Texting Threats To Police Chief Candidate

 3 days ago
CHICOPEE (CBS) — Chicopee schools superintendent Lynn Clark was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two charges of making false statements. Prosecutors allege that she sent threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief in the city last year.

The 51-year-old Belchertown resident is set to appear in federal court in Springfield next Wednesday. She was arrested back on April 6 and was asked to resign from her position by the local school committee in an 8-3 vote.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, one of the candidates for the position received threats “intended to force the victim to withdraw their application.”

Rollins’ office said on Thursday, “In November 2021, after submitting their application for Police Chief, the victim allegedly received numerous text messages from unknown numbers containing threats to expose information that would cause the victim reputational harm. As a result, the victim withdrew their application and the City delayed the selection process.”

Investigators said records show that Clark sent roughly 99 threatening messages from fake phone numbers bought through a mobile app.

Prosecutors said Clark denied sending the texts on multiple occasions to federal agents. But later, Clark “admitted that she indeed sent the messages,” according to Rollins.

The false statements charge can be punished with a prison sentence of up to five years and a $10,000 fine.

