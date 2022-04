If you're recruiting tech staff, money certainly talks. But it isn't the only thing. Compensation has been on the rise across industries, in light of the Great Resignation, but in the technology sector, especially, the pace has hit a fever pitch. Salaries for some key roles have surged by as much as 20 percent in the past two years. In particularly competitive markets, salaries can jump by 30 percent, compared with averages from 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, citing data from staffing firms and tech companies like AT&T and Cisco Systems.

