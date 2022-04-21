Bellator 278 breakdown: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche 'deceptively tricky' to pick. Here's why.

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the Bellator’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for Bellator 278.

Bellator 278 takes place Friday at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The main card airs on Showtime.

Juliana Velasquez (12-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA)

Staple info:

Height: 5’6″ Age: 35 Weight: 125 lbs. Reach: 67.5″

Last fight: Decision win over Denise Kielholtz (July 16, 2021)

Camp: Team Nogueira (Brazil)

Stance/striking style: Southpaw/muay Thai

Risk management: Good

Supplemental info:

+ Judo national team member

+ Judo black belt

+ Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt

+ 5 KO victories

+ 1 submission win

+ 1 first-round finish

+ Consistent pace and pressure

+ Accurate jabs and crosses

^ Coming forward of off the counter

+ Hard kicks and knees

+ Strong inside the clinch

^ Defensively and offensively

+ Solid positional grappler

Liz Carmouche (16-7 MMA, 3-0 BMMA)

Staple info:

Height: 5’6″ Age: 38 Weight: 125 lbs. Reach: 66″

Last fight: Knockout win over Kana Watanabe(June 25, 2021)

The Arena (San Diego, CA)

Stance/striking style: Switch-stance/kickboxing

Risk management: Good

Supplemental info:

+ 10th Planet jiu-jitsu black belt

+ Grappling accolades and experience

+ 7 KO victories

+ 3 submission wins

+ 3 first-round finishes

+ Consistent pace and pressure

^ Comes on late in rounds

+ Improved overall striking ability

^ Switches stance/variates shot selection

+ Strong inside the clinch

^ Strikes, takedowns, control

+ Good transitional grappler

^ Works well from top and bottom

Point of interest: Striking with a southpaw

The main event for Bellator 278 features a flyweight title fight between two women who are familiar with the southpaw stance.

Despite initially starting off her career as an orthodox fighter, Liz Carmouche has steadily adopted a southpaw stance throughout many of her contests, often using it to compliment her countering nature. A natural counter-fighter, Carmouche does not mind sharpshooting from just outside of range to either set up attacks or draw opposition into traps.

Although Carmouche used to lean heavily on her right-sided leg kicks and check hooks, the former Marine has shown a more balanced attack in recent years, displaying an ability to both check and counter from her left side. And when the 38-year-old finds an avenue to her liking, she has no problem blitzing forward in combination (typically from an orthodox stance).

That said, Carmouche is not unhittable herself, as I’ll be curious to see if Juliana Velasquez can cause any Valentina Shevchenko flashbacks with her southpaw stylings.

Despite being indoctrinated into the grappling arts as early as age 4, Velasquez has developed a savvy striking game since jumping over to MMA.

Stalking opposition in a stance and manner that resembles some of the greats who came out of Nova Uniao, the Team Nogueira product does a good job of coming forward and cutting off the cage without getting too greedy. Prodding with everything from jabs to kick feints/Thai marches, Velasquez always seems to keep her left hand on a hair trigger.

Whether she is coming forward off a combo or countering her opposition in space, Velasquez’s left cross is one of her most accurate weapons. However, like any good lefty, Velasquez also accompanies her attacks with sneaky checking hooks and jabs from the right side, as well as a multitude of kick offerings down the power lanes.

Nevertheless, Velasquez is not beyond being stung or having her system overloaded, so she’ll need to stay sharp when it comes to the challenger’s point-scoring and level-changing intents.

Point of interest: Potential grappling threats

Considering how closely the striking could play out on the feet, I would not be surprised to see Carmouche look to employ her strengths on the floor.

A powerhouse since stepping onto the Strikeforce scene, Carmouche’s strength and athleticism have lent themselves nicely to her takedowns and top game. Carmouche carries some deceptive explosiveness to her shots in the open, though she tends to secure the majority of her takedowns from the fence or in the clinch.

When unable to take her opposition from this space, Carmouche does well at controlling the striking traffic through solid underhooks and head position. That said, she’ll be facing another savvy clinch fighter when she locks up with Velasquez.

Representing her country in judo, Velasquez demonstrates the rock-solid base you would suspect when having to defend takedowns or balance on one leg. From turning single-leg attempts into back takes to spinning out of leg lock attacks, the 35-year-old seems to have all of her defensive flows and fundamentals in check.

Like many of the more successful judokas who have transitioned to MMA, Velasquez also has no issue hitting takedowns from the clinch when she chooses to, but will also smartly mix in more wrestling-style shots into her repertoire (especially if she can corrall her opponents toward the fence).

However, given the grappling chops of Carmouche, I’m not sure how much the champion will be looking to engage in close this weekend.

Carmouche, who is a black belt in jiu-jitsu under the 10th Planet system, has displayed a ton of improvement off of her back in recent years. Utilizing lockdown tactics in conjunction with 50/50 threats, Carmouche shows excellent wherewithal from bottom position and is not beyond snatching up leg-locks when they present themself.

What I appreciate most about Carmouche’s ground game is her apparent awareness of the importance of getting behind the knees and elbows of her opposition, as this allows for advantageous angles of approach within the grappling realm. And whether she’s hunting for the back or looking to secure position topside, Carmouche appears to be a dog on a bone when she feels like she’s got a good bite.

Should the challenger find herself in top position, then we will likely get a better look at Velasquez’s game from bottom (which left a lot to be desired when you look back at what Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was able to do to her at the end of round four in their fight).

Point of interest: odds and opinions

The oddsmakers and public are siding with the sitting champion, listing Velasquez -160 and Carmouche +140 via Tipico Sportsbook.

Considering my official pick, I’m somewhat glad to see that I’m not alone in thinking that this is a deceptively tricky fight to call.

Despite the close spread surprising some, the stylistic arithmetic between these two fighters will likely produce a close contest regardless of the winner. Not only are both women counter fighters at heart, but the champion – who is the betting favorite and likely the better athlete – has a propensity to fight nip and tuck rounds from an output perspective.

This style, which is particularly punctuated by counter fighters, can really bite someone on the scorecards as it leaves the door open for big moments or busier combatants to steal rounds. Add in the fact that Carmouche has traditionally had a knack for coming on late to take frames, and Velasquez could find herself in a much more competitive affair than she planned for.

Velasquez has developed a solid jab that she can check oncoming opponents with, but she’s going to have to bring that and more if she means to hold a candle to the countering acumen of Shevchenko.

Don’t get me wrong: Velasquez’s checking jabs and hooks could certainly be enough to both shut down and edge out rounds against Carmouche. I just have a hard time trusting a fighter who fights close to keep winning, especially when pitted against a more experienced fighter who shares similar strengths and attributes.

Couple all that with the fact that Velasquez showed no answer for the lockdown tactics in her fight with Macfarlane, and I can’t help but take a flier on the underdog to dole out the classic “vet lesson” via decision.