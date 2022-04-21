In a first, Massachusetts top court rejects insurance for COVID business losses

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' high court on Thursday became the first state supreme court in the country to weigh in on whether businesses can recoup losses caused by COVID-19 through insurance policies by holding that three restaurants could not.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled the restaurants could not recover for lost revenue after the pandemic's onset in early 2020 under property insurance policies issued by Strathmore Insurance Co. because the losses did not stem from a "direct physical loss of or damage to property" within the meaning of the policies.

The Coppa, Toro and Little Donkey restaurants in Boston and Cambridge, like other businesses, suffered declines in revenue after the state began imposing "stay-at-home" orders and restricting in-person dining to curb the coronavirus' spread.

While they were allowed to remain open to offer takeout and delivery and eventually resume in-person dining, they argued in a lawsuit filed in 2020 that they should be entitled to coverage for their losses because their properties were rendered unsafe and unusable by the virus.

But Justice Scott Kafker, writing for the 6-0 court, said the language in the policies required a distinct physical alteration of the property that renders it unusable or damaged and in need or repair, which the virus did not do, citing rulings by nine federal appeals courts in similar cases.

"As demonstrated by the restaurants' continuing ability to provide takeout and other services, there were not physical effects on the property itself," Kafker wrote. "It is only these effects that would trigger coverage under either the property or the business interruption coverage forms."

Benjamin Zimmermann, a lawyer for the restaurants' owners at Sugarman and Sugarman, and Steve Goldman, an attorney for Strathmore at Robinson & Cole, did not respond to requests for comment.

The ruling followed a string of similar decisions by courts nationwide rejecting efforts by businesses to force insurers to cover the losses they suffered in the wake of lockdowns and other restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, which filed a brief in the case, in April 2020 estimated small businesses were incurring $255 billion to $431 billion in monthly COVID-19 losses.

Most rulings came from federal courts interpreting state insurance laws, and the Massachusetts restaurants urged the justices to "lead the way" among state appeals courts and rule for them.

State supreme courts in Iowa, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin have heard arguments in similar cases but have yet to rule.

The case is Verveine Corp, et al, v. Strathmore Insurance Company, et al, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13172.

For Verveine Corp et al: Benjamin Zimmermann of Sugarman and Sugarman

For Strathmore: Steve Goldman of Robinson & Cole

For Commercial Insurance Agency: Andrew Ferguson of

Coughlin Betke

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.