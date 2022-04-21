Chase Edmonds unsurprised by drama with Cardinals, Kyler Murray

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In recent years, it has been common for former Arizona Cardinals players to have critical statements about the team and the front office. Running back Chase Edmonds, who spent four years with the team before signing a two-year free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, is the latest to have thing to say about what is happening with the Cardinals.

He appeared on the “All Things Covered” podcast, hosted by former Cardinals cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

Being a recent teammate and friend of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Edmonds was asked about the perceived drama between the quarterback and the team.

Edmonds was unsurprised by what is happening.

“My ears are always open,” he said. “I know how certain things were done I know us as players didn’t always agree with.”

He understands there is always some conflict between players and the front office, players and coaches and between coaches and the front office.

“I just know, especially knowing how the last two years had ended and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be, I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening, especially because you see the power that quarterbacks have now,” he said. “Just in terms of that drama, you definitely saw it. The way things ended the last two years. It wasn’t up to our standards at all and you could see the frustrations during it boil over.”

Peterson said he doesn’t see Murray playing his whole career with the Cardinals and believes the team struggles to put a winning product on the field.

Edmonds didn’t disagree.

“He wants to win. People are gonna say a lot of things about K1, but he wants to win more than anything, I promise you that,” he said. “And so if the winning ain’t happening, I don’t know.”

