Miles Teller on Taylor Swift, ‘The Offer,’ and Tom Cruise Boot Camp for ‘Top Gun’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Miles Teller at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Offer” Wednesday night.

Teller discussed what it was like filming “Top Gun: Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise, sharing, “It was intense. We were all a bunch of mini Toms… For this one, just the fact that we’re actually flying in the jets and we had to be in there, we would not have made this movie if it was green screen. I know that was a prerequisite in a lot of ways for Tom to want to do a sequel.”

Teller noted that the training he went through for the movie was the “same for these pilots for the over-water survival training.” He said, “You basically feel like you’re getting waterboarded for a lot of it.”

Miles showed his appreciation for being able to “learn from the best of the best,” like Cruise.

Last year, Teller appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. When asked if they could collaborate again, he said, “That would be great! Blake has my number, and you know Taylor and Ryan [Reynolds], so they know where to find me.”

Miles sported a ‘70s look with a Vacheron Constantin watch to pay tribute to “The Offer,” in which he plays film producer Albert S. Ruddy. The movie focuses on Ruddy’s journey to make the 1972 movie “The Godfather.”

Miles said he nailed Al’s mannerisms and accent thanks to “watching a lot of interviews.” He commented, “It takes a certain type of man to be able to deal with studios and to deal with the artist and also deal with the Mob, so you’re trying to create somebody who is kind of a bit of a Swiss army knife.”

As for what will surprise the audience, he answered, “I think the Mafia stuff. I don’t think people really understand how involved the Mafia was with productions that were going on in New York at the time.”

“The Offer’ premieres April 28 on Paramount+.