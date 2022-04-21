ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Miles Teller on Taylor Swift, ‘The Offer,’ and Tom Cruise Boot Camp for ‘Top Gun’ (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFWSq_0fGEaBsF00

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Miles Teller at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Offer” Wednesday night.

Teller discussed what it was like filming “Top Gun: Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise, sharing, “It was intense. We were all a bunch of mini Toms… For this one, just the fact that we’re actually flying in the jets and we had to be in there, we would not have made this movie if it was green screen. I know that was a prerequisite in a lot of ways for Tom to want to do a sequel.”

Teller noted that the training he went through for the movie was the “same for these pilots for the over-water survival training.” He said, “You basically feel like you’re getting waterboarded for a lot of it.”

Miles showed his appreciation for being able to “learn from the best of the best,” like Cruise.

Last year, Teller appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. When asked if they could collaborate again, he said, “That would be great! Blake has my number, and you know Taylor and Ryan [Reynolds], so they know where to find me.”

Miles sported a ‘70s look with a Vacheron Constantin watch to pay tribute to “The Offer,” in which he plays film producer Albert S. Ruddy. The movie focuses on Ruddy’s journey to make the 1972 movie “The Godfather.”

Miles said he nailed Al’s mannerisms and accent thanks to “watching a lot of interviews.” He commented, “It takes a certain type of man to be able to deal with studios and to deal with the artist and also deal with the Mob, so you’re trying to create somebody who is kind of a bit of a Swiss army knife.”

As for what will surprise the audience, he answered, “I think the Mafia stuff. I don’t think people really understand how involved the Mafia was with productions that were going on in New York at the time.”

“The Offer’ premieres April 28 on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property. The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.
REAL ESTATE
ETOnline.com

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a star-studded date night! The 32-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor attended CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California, on Friday night. A source tells ET that the two "came together and stayed close the whole night, but Joe also talked to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Tom Green
Person
Miles Teller
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toms#Boot Camp#Film Star
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy