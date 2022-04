Members of the Steelers and Ohio State football families were among the friends and loved ones to mourn Dwayne Haskins at a Friday memorial service in Pittsburgh. The ceremony commemorating the life of the former Buckeyes and NFL quarterback was the first of three slated to take place this weekend. Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins also attended. She released one of three doves set free to honor her late husband, who died on April 9 at 24 years old when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida interstate after telling Kalabrya on a phone call that he was walking to get gas. Haskins wore No. 3 with the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO