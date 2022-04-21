ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm, spring-like pattern to continue

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmhxJ_0fGEZMTL00

Acadiana in store for another mild, but quiet night ahead.

tonight
Hour-by-hour temperatures

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-60s.

Friday will feature a very similar weather pattern as Thursday.

Expect intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgWAa_0fGEZMTL00 48-hours
Graf model

It'll be another warm one as highs top out in the mid-80s.

Winds to remain breezy out of the south at around 10-15 mph.

Warm and breezy conditions will carry right into the weekend.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but we may start to see a few isolated showers come Sunday.

Better rain chances looking to hold off until late Monday/early Tuesday as our next cool front pushes through.

late Monday
Euro model

That will set the stage for some nice and less humid weather for the middle parts of next week.

It won't last long; however, as warmer, more humid conditions return for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Of course, we have the much anticipated return of Festival International next weekend, and it appears the weather will cooperate!

Check back in for the latest forecast.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------
