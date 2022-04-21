ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé' stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs ‘devastated’ after death of infant son

 3 days ago

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, known for “90 Day Fiancé,” are mourning the death of their infant son.

Francisco took to Instagram early Thursday to share that 7-month-old Adriel had died.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult,” Francisco captioned an image of a black ribbon.

“I never thought I would lose my son,” continued Francisco. “He was a fighter... his heart couldn’t take it... my heart is broken it’s a big pain...so difficult.”

Francisco did not elaborate on the cause of Adriel’s death.

Fellow stars of the TLC reality show took to the comments section to express their sympathies.

“Im [sic] so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away! 🙏♥️,” wrote Amira Lollysa.

“Omg , I can’t believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family,” wrote Debra “Debbie” Johnson. “If I can do anything please let me know. Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you. 😢🙏”

Michael Jessen wrote that Adriel’s death is “an unimaginable loss.

“There are no words to describe the devastation,” he continued.

Akinyi Obala, Juliana Custodio, and Ashley Martson were also among the “90 Day” stars who offered their sympathies and support.

Baby Adriel was born on Sept. 7, according to a post Francisco shared in the following days, noting she was a “mama in love.”

She and Springs also share 20-month-old daughter, Brenda, according to People . The two, who first joined “90 Day Fiancé” in its seventh season, have also appeared in a slew of the popular show’s spin-offs, most recently, “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.”

The death of the couple’s son isn’t the first tragedy to hit the “90 Day” family in recent months.

In December, 45-year-old star Jason Hitch died following a battle with COVID-19.

Geoffrey Paschel two months prior was convicted of kidnapping and domestic assault for a 2019 incident involving his ex-fiancée.

IN THIS ARTICLE
