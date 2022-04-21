ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

Mekhi Becton missing voluntary workouts in April is no big deal, plus he has a good excuse

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Mekhi Becton wasn’t present at the Jets’ voluntary workouts this week. But Becton not showing up is a non-story.

The first reason, it’s April. Enough said.

“These are voluntary. Just in terms of Mekhi, we’ve had a great dialogue and discussion back and forth with his medical team back in Dallas,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said Thursday at his pre-draft press conference. “So, we’re on top of everything with him right now. Again, these are voluntary sessions.”

The second reason is these workouts are voluntary, just as Douglas said.

There are always a number of NFL players who don’t show up to voluntary offseason work for a variety of reasons. Worrying about it doesn’t move the needle.

The third reason not to freak out about Becton’s absence is that he has a valid excuse. His fiancee is pregnant and is due to give birth at any moment, according to sources close to the situation. He’s also training in Dallas with his personal trainer Duke Manyweather.

So, it’s not like Becton is loafing around.

It’s understandable why Jets fans become antsy at anything to do with Becton, the 6-7, 360-pound mammoth of a man who was supposed to be the anchor of Gang Green’s offensive line for the next decade.

He had a rough 2021 across the board. He dealt with plantar fasciitis during the spring which caused him to miss all of OTAs. And his conditioning and weight weren’t ideal. He came into training camp out of shape, which explained why he struggled throughout camp blocking Carl Lawson, the veteran defensive end who had signed a big-money free agent contract to join Gang Green. But the former Louisville star eventually made progress and started against the Panthers in Week 1.

He played well in the opener until a freak injury in the third quarter when Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon crashed the pocket and as he bulldozed Greg Van Roten they both collided with the back of Becton’s legs. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and dislocated kneecap and was expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Becton ended up missing the entire season as his body didn’t heal the way the Jets expected it to, mainly because of his weight issues, which irritated the coaching staff.

George Fant stepped in for Becton and played well and now is battling for the starting left tackle spot in 2022 against Becton.

So, all those factors have created a cloud of uncertainty around Becton and if he is the long-term answer for the Jets.

Those questions are fair.

But those questions won’t be answered on April 21.

Even if he showed up to these voluntary workouts, those questions still wouldn’t be answered.

The pushback with Becton not showing up to voluntary team workouts center comes down to optics. It would be great to have everyone here for a team that features the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. It would also make some fans feel marginally better about the former 2020 first-round pick.

But even if he was here this week, it doesn’t change much surrounding the narrative with Becton. In reality, the only way for him to silence the criticism starts in training camp and when the season starts.

Becton could look like an All-Pro in OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June. But if he shows up out of shape and overweight in August the criticism will return. Or if he plays like an abomination..

The questions surrounding Becton’s long-term status with the Jets — he’s in Year 3 of his 4-year, $18.4 million rookie deal — can only be answered on the field during training camp and when the games are played.

We all know this. No need to get worked up over optics.

It’s April, the weather is starting to get nice outside. Go for a walk.

If Becton is out of shape and can’t block anyone during training camp, then be concerned. Until then, relax.

