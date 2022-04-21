ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Running With Ed. one month countdown

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nNAK_0fGEYo6C00

PARK CITY, Utah — As the largest of its three annual fundraisers, the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) begins its one-month countdown to Running With Ed. (RWE) on Wednesday for May 21, race day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbMX3_0fGEYo6C00
Running With Ed. Photo: PCEF

The less-competitive relay running race, RWE, will wind its way through Park City as participants go to each school in the Park City School District (PCSD). Costume-clad runners, walkers, and stroller-pushers of all ages and all abilities will gather on that Saturday in an all-out effort to raise money for the schools and have a ton of fun, and not necessarily in that order.

The start/finish is at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse where nine-time Olympic announcer Carl Roepke will be volunteering on the microphone. Not only will there be a party atmosphere there, but that venue will try to outdo the party vibes created at each exchange held at each school.

The Intermountain Park City Medical Center has offered to cover the registration cost for all PCSD employees. The race is open to anyone from anywhere, whether you live or work in Park City or elsewhere.

Although there’s a suggested $500 fundraising goal per team of one – eight people, it’s not a requirement. PCEF makes it efficient to donate to their cause of supporting students and teachers even if running isn’t your thing. Volunteer slots are available too.

The price of registration is currently $125, however, that’ll increase after May 6. Participants can register using this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRzmc_0fGEYo6C00
Running With Ed. racers, in costume, will once again get to run up the iconic Utah Olympic Park ski jump stairs on May 21. Photo: PCEF

Allison Zarkos, the Park City Mountain Grant Chair for the RWE Committee and volunteer told me, “PCEF is so excited to bring Running With Ed. back in its original form! From the big kick-off at Basin Recreation to the after-party and everything in between! Each school will hold an exchange and will participate to win the Park City Mountain Grant. There’ll be prizes for best costumes, best exchange, and top fundraisers! Register now before prices jump.”

No less than 34 sponsors are lined up to help out this year, from Stio to Event Network and from The Beau Collective to Miller Orthodontics , there’s hardly a facet, sector, or entity of local life that won’t be represented on race day.

RWE broke a record for fundraising dollars last year, a feat the PCEF hopes to repeat on May 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L19jK_0fGEYo6C00
Evolving RWE data, as of article publication. From Allison Zarkos/PCEF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZByC_0fGEYo6C00
Running With Ed course map 2022. Photo PCEF


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

OKC Memorial Marathon weekend kicks off 22nd Run To Remember

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon kicks off the 22ndannual Run To Remember. On Saturday, runners from across the country laced up their shoes for the 5K and the kids marathon. The relay, the half marathon and the full marathon are set for Sunday. Some of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Olympic Park#Countdown#Rwe#Pcsd
racer.com

HSR Mitty roars into Road Atlanta next week

A packed paddock of race cars comprised of nearly 300 entries representing an endless variety of road racing and sports cars from the last 65 years is in store next week at the 44th Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway, April 28-May 1. A high-speed rite of spring that...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Junior drag race event set for May 7

Island Dragway and NHRA driver Joe “Nitro” Morrison of Flemington will host an NHRA Jr. Street instructional and licensing event at the track in Great Meadows on May 7. On Aug. 2, 1964, Don “Big Daddy” Garlits officially broke the 200-mile-per-hour barrier at Island Dragway in Great Meadows. Some 58-years later, the racetrack and Morrison, a homegrown NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver, continue NHRA’s “dedication to safety through ingenuity in action” as they host 25 teenagers and their parents for an NHRA Jr. Street instructional and licensing event.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
WCJB

45th annual Wild Hog Canoe Race attracts racers nationwide

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - During the 45th Wild Hog Canoe Race, racers traveled not only from all over the state, but from around the country. One racer travels from St. Petersburg every year to compete. “I was here in the second year that they had it in 1978 and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
LouFamFun

Dawn at the Downs

Dawn at the Downs is an exciting way to get ready for the Kentucky Derby with your family by visiting Churchill Downs in the mornings leading up to Derby Day. There are free and paid options. You can purchase a ticket for the buffet and parking or enter for free at a gate and watch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy