Running With Ed. one month countdown

PARK CITY, Utah — As the largest of its three annual fundraisers, the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) begins its one-month countdown to Running With Ed. (RWE) on Wednesday for May 21, race day.

The less-competitive relay running race, RWE, will wind its way through Park City as participants go to each school in the Park City School District (PCSD). Costume-clad runners, walkers, and stroller-pushers of all ages and all abilities will gather on that Saturday in an all-out effort to raise money for the schools and have a ton of fun, and not necessarily in that order.

The start/finish is at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse where nine-time Olympic announcer Carl Roepke will be volunteering on the microphone. Not only will there be a party atmosphere there, but that venue will try to outdo the party vibes created at each exchange held at each school.

The Intermountain Park City Medical Center has offered to cover the registration cost for all PCSD employees. The race is open to anyone from anywhere, whether you live or work in Park City or elsewhere.

Although there’s a suggested $500 fundraising goal per team of one – eight people, it’s not a requirement. PCEF makes it efficient to donate to their cause of supporting students and teachers even if running isn’t your thing. Volunteer slots are available too.

The price of registration is currently $125, however, that’ll increase after May 6. Participants can register using this link.

Allison Zarkos, the Park City Mountain Grant Chair for the RWE Committee and volunteer told me, “PCEF is so excited to bring Running With Ed. back in its original form! From the big kick-off at Basin Recreation to the after-party and everything in between! Each school will hold an exchange and will participate to win the Park City Mountain Grant. There’ll be prizes for best costumes, best exchange, and top fundraisers! Register now before prices jump.”

No less than 34 sponsors are lined up to help out this year, from Stio to Event Network and from The Beau Collective to Miller Orthodontics , there’s hardly a facet, sector, or entity of local life that won’t be represented on race day.

RWE broke a record for fundraising dollars last year, a feat the PCEF hopes to repeat on May 21.

