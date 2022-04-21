ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: L.A. police searching for suspect who stabbed victim on MTA platform

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Los Angeles Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery and stabbing on an MTA train platform.

On Feb. 12, officers responded to the 11600 block of Avalon Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. for a reported “assault with deadly weapon.”

By the time the officers arrived, the victim had been taken to the hospital.

Surveillance footage shared by the department showed that prior to the incident, the victim and robbery were inside the train. The suspect swiped the victim’s cell phone and ran out of the train. The victim chased the suspect and an physical struggled ensued between the two on the platform.

The suspect stabbed the victim before running off.

Police described the suspect as being 14 to 20 years old, 5’5 to 5’8, and wearing “a light-colored blue shirt with an anime- graphic design on the front, blue jeans, and two-tone colored shoes.”

Surveillance footage of the suspect moments before he took the victim's cell phone. Photo credit LAPD

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Lopez (213) 972-7931. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org .

