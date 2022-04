You need to get up close to find the hidden details in "Reclaiming the Light," the new mural unveiled last week at the Rethreaded campus in Springfield. The mural, which features spray-paint work by Nicole "Nico" Holderbaum and tile mosaics by Kate Garcia Rouh and Kenny Rouh of Jacksonville's RouxArt, tells the story of a survivor's path to healing from human trafficking. ...

