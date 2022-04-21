3 charged in massive art fraud, sports memorabilia scheme involving phony Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig bats, doctored paintings

Federal charges unsealed in Chicago on Thursday allege three dealers participated in a massive art and sports memorabilia fraud scheme spanning some 15 years involving forged signatures of baseball greats Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Cy Young, as well as phony paintings purportedly by artists such as George Ault, Ralston Crawford and others.

Charged in the 34-page indictment were brothers Donald Henkel, 61, of Cedar, Michigan, and Mark Henkel, 66, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as Raymond Paparella, 59, of Boca Raton, Florida.

The three pleaded not guilty during their arraignments in federal court on Thursday.

The wire fraud charges alleged Donald Henkel purchased items such as paintings, baseballs, baseball bats, celebrity photographs and books, record albums, programs and even “vintage pens” for use in the scheme.

The Henkel brothers then used a series of co-conspirators, including Paparella, as “straw sellers” to conceal the brothers’ involvement and pass the fake items off as legitimate to galleries and collectors across the country, the indictment alleged.

Many of the items eventually netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit sales, which was split among the co-conspirators, the indictment alleged

Attorney Damon Cheronis, who represents Paparella, said Thursday his client “vehemently denies engaging in the alleged fraudulent conduct.”

“He looks forward to the truth surrounding these allegations being presented in a court of law,” Cheronis wrote in an email to the Tribune.

Attorneys for the other defendants were not listed on the court docket as of Thursday afternoon.

Among the victims of the 15-year fraud scheme was a Chicago-area auction house, according to the indictment. Other victims included art galleries and auction houses in New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and London.

One of the first schemes alleged in the indictment was the 2005 sale of baseballs purportedly signed by early greats Honus Wagner and Christy Mathewson to a sports memorabilia dealer in Exton, Pennsylvania.

The Henkel brothers allegedly recruited an associate, identified only as Co-Schemer A, to provide false information about the authenticity of the baseballs to the victim, who sold them at auction for $121,000, the indictment alleged.

In March 2016, Donald Henkel allegedly contacted the Chicago-area auction house about the sale of a fraudulent painting by Crawford, a famous American abstract painter, lithographer and photographer who died in 1978.

Henkel had “made the painting falsely appear like one of Crawford’s works,” titled “Smith Silo Exton,” including adding a phony signature on the work, according to the charges. The fake painting sold for about $395,000, and about $300,000 of the proceeds went back to Henkel, the indictment alleged.

The investigation first came to light in July 2020 when the Detroit News reported the FBI had raided Donald Henkel’s Traverse City home. The 4,000-square-foot property was allegedly filled with art supplies, paintings were forged or were in the process of being forged, sports memorabilia, evidence of other crimes and more, the newspaper reported.

The article quoted a managing director of one of the country’s top art American galleries saying some of the fraudulent paintings Henkel allegedly produced were “very beautiful — fake or not.”

In August 2017, a person who paid $200,000 for an Ault painting had some concerns about the piece and had it examined, according to the article.

The FBI said in a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Detroit News that the painting was seen by several conservators and experts, and most found it to be suspicious. One said the painting used a certain kind of yellow pigment that would have been “unusual” and uncommon for the time of the original creation.

The case is the latest in a long line of fraud investigations involving doctored art and sports memorabilia in Chicago’s federal court.

Nearly a decade ago, a Florida art gallery owner was sentenced to a year in prison for participating in an international scheme that reaped millions by passing off phony prints as originals signed by masters from Pablo Picasso to Marc Chagall.

In 2017, Arkansas collector John Rogers received a 12-year sentence for altering sports memorabilia items to make them appear authentic and using proceeds from the fraud to repay customers who had figured out the items were fakes.

In one instance, Rogers had a trophy company fix a nameplate to a Heisman replica to make it look like it was the authentic 1978 trophy awarded to University of Oklahoma running back Billy Sims, according to court records.

Tribune reporter Shanzeh Ahmad contributed.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com