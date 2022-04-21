X’s and Omar: Does addition of Tyreek Hill mean Dolphins are playoff bound?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was in Florida training with his teammates when he was killed in a road accident on April 9, 2022. Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, is among the loved ones this young athlete leaves behind. Their relationship has made headlines for several reasons, but the recent one has been the most heartbreaking yet. Kalabrya Haskins’ 911 call at the time of Dwayne’s death explains the reason why the footballer was crossing the road on foot when the fatal crash occurred. As NFL fans mourn the loss of this athlete gone too soon, they also send condolences to his grieving widow and family. Some also want to know more about who Dwayne Haskins’ wife, is which we reveal in this Kalabrya Haskins wiki.

