James “Jim” Vigness, 59

- Charles Marcus Doppler was born May 6th, 1929 in Akeley, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Kiefer) Doppler. He was raised on the family farm where he attended school and graduated from Akeley in 1947. Shortly after, he moved to Illinois with his brother Joseph where they worked in a steel mill. He then went on to work at Toro in Minneapolis, until he was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War from January 1951 to January 1953. After being Honorably Discharged from the service he went back to Toro in the Twin Cities, and resided in Golden Valley. He worked at Toro until he started his own business, Doppler Gear Company. During this time, he also started Newfolden Machinery with Louis Sagstuen in Newfolden. This is where he met his lifelong partner, Dorothy Morkrid from Oslo, in the year 1978. They shared a beautiful life together for 41 years until Dorothy's passing in September of 2018. Charles was a dad to Dorothy's five children, Mark, Debbie, Karen, Lori, and Scott. He was also a wonderful grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He sold Doppler Gear Company and retired in 1988. After retirement Chuck and Dorothy moved from Minneapolis to the lake and built a beautiful log home on Wabanica Bay, Lake of the Woods. Many great memories were made there and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He was a man of many hobbies and passions. Charles was a proud member of the American Legion for 67 years. He loved flying his 1968 Piper Cherokee Arrow. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his free time hunting, fishing, and golfing with Scott. He enjoyed traveling and taking trips with family. He was a problem solver and Mr. Fix It. There was never a problem he couldn't solve. He was the best storyteller and taught many life lessons through his stories. His kindness and generosity were second to none and will be remembered by all that knew him. Charles is survived by children, Mark Lindemann of Laurel, MD, Debra (Joe) Salwei of Thief River Falls, Karen Ollom of Stanwood, WA, Lori Lindemann of Grand Forks, ND, and Scott Morkrid of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Stacey, Sheryl, Keri, Brent, Riley, Danny, Jaclyn, William, Paige, and Austin; and 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Kathy Strese of Lakeville, Junice (Ron) Neu of Inver Grove Heights, James Doppler (Lynn), Tom Doppler, Mary Margaret Tuttle, Kenneth Doppler, Bonnie Jean Steece, Marcus Doppler (Val), Lori Ann Lange (Rod), and Pamela Biffert; cousins, Charles Doppler (Dar) of Mandan, ND and Tommy Doppler (Sue) of Bismark, ND. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Vivian; lifetime partner, Dorothy Morkrid; and grandson, Luke; his parents, Joseph and Josephine Doppler; siblings, Joseph Doppler, Laura DeLong, Helene Doppler, Frank Doppler, and Mary Jones. Charles passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family at 92 years, 10 months, and 18 days. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will at Oak Grove Cemetery, Newfolden. May his memory be blessed. A00003B2022MR30.

