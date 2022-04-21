ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James “Jim” Vigness, 59

Thief River Falls Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvbbL_0fGEVk2900 Grand Forks, ND - James “Jim” Vigness, 59, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday. Honor Watch:  Police Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department.

