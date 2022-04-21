ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Alan Holmgren, 64

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 2 days ago
St. Hilaire - Alan Holmgren, 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Thief River Falls..

Thief River Falls Times

Milton Jorgenson, 87

Newfolden - Milton Jorgenson, of Newfolden, &nbsp;passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Milton Earl Jorgenson was born on March 14, 1935 on the Larson place located on the Pembina Trail, Marshall County. He was 7th of 10 sons born to Jens and Mary (Metheny) Jorgenson. He was baptized and later confirmed at the Bethlehem of New Solum Church, rural Newfolden. When he was very young the family moved east of Newfolden. After fire destroyed their house, they moved south of Newfolden to New Solum Township Section 3. During his early years the family went through difficult times. He trapped and sold fur bearing animals, sold the Grit Newspaper, Rosebud Salve and garden seeds. Later this experience led him to be a salesman at Northern Chevrolet in Thief River Falls. He received his high school diploma with the class of 1953. He always looked forward to his class reunions. Milton served his country in the US Army from 1954 – 1957. He was a mechanic in Germany for 26 months of his 3 year tenure. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Thief River Falls. He drove delivery truck for Bridgeman Creamery in addition to other jobs. He drove race car, driving at Holtan’s racetrack west of Thief River Falls. Winning with his #35 race car was quite a thrill. His racing came to a halt after an accident on the track that landed him in the hospital. It was there he met his future wife, Jean Jeukens, who was a nurse. They married on February 16, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. To this union two sons were born, James and John. They lived for a short time in Thief River Falls until moving to Lino Lakes. It was there Milt took a course at the Industrial College at St. Paul for Metal Machining. Milt owned and operated Jorgenson Machine Shop. He also owned and operated a Christmas tree farm on his property. When Milt’s two sons were older, he became a boy scout leader. He was proud of his son John and later his grandson, Sam, who both received the honor of Eagle Scout. Milt was active in Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake and enjoyed singing in their large choir. Upon the death of Milt’s wife Jean in 2000, he sold his business and moved in with his son James and family at North Branch. He continued to live there until 2010 when he reconnected with his former classmate, Joyce Sorum Magner. They were married May 5, 2011 by Pastor Dennis Gray at the Bethlehem of New Solum Church, then made their home in Newfolden. Milt and Joyce enjoyed the simple things in life like going for a ride in his pickup and somehow, they would end up in Strathcona to buy donuts at the Paradise Café. Each year in the summer when Bethlehem of New Solum would have their homecoming service Milt and Joyce would take the scenic route. Milt enjoyed helping others in any way he could. In 2016 he had the honor of being chosen Newfolden’s Outstanding Senior Citizen. He also was chosen Marshall County Outstanding Senior Citizen to represent his county in the Minnesota State competition. Milt always had a song in his heart and the accordion strapped to his back. Following his retirement, he began playing at nursing homes and continued to do so after moving to Newfolden. He always played “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” as his closing song. At this time, he was given the name “Uncle Miltie.” If a piano was in his sight, he couldn’t resist playing a tune. Sunday mornings Milt was one of the first ones to arrive at New Hope Church. He would go to the fellowship room and play hymns before the service. It was also important to him to make sure everything was in place and cleaned before the church service. He always said, “It feels good to work in the Lord’s house.” Milt was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War and a member of American Legion Post #444. He was also a member of the Newfolden Senior Club, taking part in their many activities. Milt was always on the move doing something. His hobby was making bird feeders out of recycled material and giving most of them away. When he was relaxing, he would be putting 1000 piece puzzles together, framing some of them to also give away. “Milt wasn’t perfect, but he was perfect for me (Joyce) for the 10 plus years that we spent together.” Milt is survived by his wife, Joyce of Newfolden; sons, James (Carrie) Jorgenson of North Branch, &nbsp;John (Jodi) Jorgenson of Cloquet; grandchildren, Matthew (Alex) Jorgenson, Douglas Jorgenson, Samuel Jorgenson, Kate Jorgenson; great-granddaughters, &nbsp;Emma Jean and Willa Jorgenson; step-children, &nbsp;Cindy (Gary) Borg, Danny (Shirley) Magner, Scott (Tammie) Magner, Brent (Kelly) Magner; also 13 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-great grandson; brothers, Albert, Lyle, and Morris; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Milt is preceded in death by wife, Jean; brothers, Roy, Kenneth, Gaylord, Ralph, Wesley, and Einar. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Newfolden, with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Celebration of Life to be held Friday, April 1, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at Tailgators Sports Bar in North Branch. Burial and graveside service will be held at Oak Park Cemetery, &nbsp;Forest Lake, on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022MR30.
Thief River Falls Times

Philip Haider, 82

Thief River Falls - Philip Haider, 82, Thief River Falls, &nbsp;passed away peacefully at his home on April 13, 2022. Philip Joseph Haider was born March 14, 1940 at Mercy Hospital in Thief River Falls, the son of Frank Joseph and Mary (Brandel) Haider. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith. He attended school in Thief River Falls, graduating from Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. Following high school, Phil began working at Bridgeman’s in Thief River Falls. Through his career from 1958 until his retirement at the end of 2002, Phil worked as a truck driver delivering products throughout northwestern Minnesota. He was a very proud, loyal, hardworking, dedicated career-oriented man. He not only enjoyed his job but built a strong relationship with his customers. Philip was united in marriage to Janet Brevik on April 22, 1961 and they made their home in Thief River Falls. Together they enjoyed a wonderful trip to Hawaii. Phil entered into service with the United States Army on August 20, 1963 in Fargo, ND. He was stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, KS and served as a Military Policeman. Phil was decorated with Expert (Rifle) Marksman (Pistol) Sharpshooter (M-14) and was Honorably Discharged August 19, 1965. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls; life-time member of the American Legion Post 117, was active with the 40 & 8 · La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, life-time member of the VFW Post 2793, 52-year member of Elks Club, and Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1963. Phil and Jan had a wonderful, strong relationship with their good friends and neighbors, the Beedy family. They went fishing, dined out, shared holidays, and did things together that normal families do throughout their lifetime. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing at the casino and always loved a good meal out with good friends. Phil was a quiet, humble, giving man who lived a simple life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet on November 27, 1998; parents; sister, Margaret; and brother, Dennis. Survivors include three sisters, Fran, Rose and Cathy; and many other relatives and friends. The service to celebrate Philip’s life will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, with Father Rick Lambert presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be provided by Ecklund-Holmstrom American Legion Post 117, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2793, and Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Thief River Falls. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022AP20.
Thief River Falls Times

Irving Lee Swanson, 68

Fargo, ND - Irving Lee Swanson was born January 5, 1954 to Irving E. and Darlene (Lee) Swanson. He was born and raised in Thief River Falls. He attended school in Thief River Falls, &nbsp;graduating from Lincoln High School in 1972. On March 21, 1975 he was united in marriage to Lorrie Olson. To this union, 4 children were born. In 1976 he joined the US Navy and was enlisted until 1986. He had a big love for motorcyles, especially Harley Davidson. He worked various jobs over the years until he found his calling as a truck driver. He gave up trucking due to bad health. He loved fishing and hunting. He took any chance he could to go fishing with his sons and grandkids. He had a love for old western movies, comic books and western books. He spent his retirement reading and watching old movies. He is survived by his children, Chadrik Swanson of Crookston, Carissa (Kelly Bates) McDougall of Ulen, &nbsp;Nicholas Swanson of Newfolden, and Jonette (Andrew) Ryan of Newfolden; grandchildren, Alexia (Alex Wegscheid) Swanson, Ian Swanson, Ryan McDougall, Roselyn McDougall, Jesse McDougall, Bethany (Cameron King) Helmeke, Kaitlyn Helmeke, Aubrey Swanson and Mikayla Swanson; sister, Marsha (Richard) Quigley; sister-in-law, Debbra Swanson; aunt, &nbsp;Lorraine Wurzl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Darlene Swanson; brothers, Larry and Loren Swanson; &nbsp;uncles, Craig Wurzl, Maurice Lefebvre and Art Anderson; aunts, Edna Anderson and &nbsp;Allyn Lefebvre. Lee Swanson passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Fargo, ND. A private family gathering is planned for a later date. A00003B2022MR30.
Thief River Falls Times

Charles Doppler, 92

- Charles Marcus Doppler was born May 6th, 1929 in Akeley, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Kiefer) Doppler. He was raised on the family farm where he attended school and graduated from Akeley in 1947. Shortly after, he moved to Illinois with his brother Joseph where they worked in a steel mill. He then went on to work at Toro in Minneapolis, &nbsp;until he was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War from January 1951 to January 1953. After being Honorably Discharged from the service he went back to Toro in the Twin Cities, and resided in Golden Valley. He worked at Toro until he started his own business, Doppler Gear Company. During this time, he also started Newfolden Machinery with Louis Sagstuen in Newfolden. This is where he met his lifelong partner, Dorothy Morkrid from Oslo, in the year 1978. They shared a beautiful life together for 41 years until Dorothy's passing in September of 2018. Charles was a dad to Dorothy's five children, Mark, Debbie, Karen, Lori, and Scott. He was also a wonderful grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He sold Doppler Gear Company and retired in 1988. After retirement Chuck and Dorothy moved from Minneapolis to the lake and built a beautiful log home on Wabanica Bay, Lake of the Woods. Many great memories were made there and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He was a man of many hobbies and passions. Charles was a proud member of the American Legion for 67 years. He loved flying his 1968 Piper Cherokee Arrow. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his free time hunting, fishing, and golfing with Scott. He enjoyed traveling and taking trips with family. He was a problem solver and Mr. Fix It. There was never a problem he couldn't solve. He was the best storyteller and taught many life lessons through his stories. His kindness and generosity were second to none and will be remembered by all that knew him. Charles is survived by children, Mark Lindemann of Laurel, MD, Debra (Joe) Salwei of Thief River Falls, &nbsp;Karen Ollom of Stanwood, WA, Lori Lindemann of Grand Forks, ND, and Scott Morkrid of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Stacey, Sheryl, Keri, Brent, Riley, Danny, Jaclyn, William, Paige, and Austin; and 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Kathy Strese of Lakeville, Junice (Ron) Neu of Inver Grove Heights, &nbsp;James Doppler (Lynn), Tom Doppler, Mary Margaret Tuttle, Kenneth Doppler, Bonnie Jean Steece, Marcus Doppler (Val), Lori Ann Lange (Rod), and Pamela Biffert; cousins, Charles Doppler (Dar) of Mandan, ND and Tommy Doppler (Sue) of Bismark, ND. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Vivian; lifetime partner, Dorothy Morkrid; and grandson, Luke; &nbsp;his parents, Joseph and Josephine Doppler; siblings, Joseph Doppler, Laura DeLong, Helene Doppler, Frank Doppler, and Mary Jones. Charles passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family at 92 years, 10 months, and 18 days. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will at Oak Grove Cemetery, Newfolden. May his memory be blessed. A00003B2022MR30.
