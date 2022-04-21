DALLAS — While it appears likely that Luka Doncic misses Game 3 of the Mavericks-Jazz first-round series, the All-Star is heading in the right direction as he recovers from the calf injury he suffered during the final game of the regular season.

“I’m feeling good,” Doncic told FortyEightMinutes and other select media while adding that he’s still not 100% yet.

Game 4 vs. the Jazz will take place in Utah on Saturday and it appears that Doncic should be available for that contest.

Stream The NBA Playoffs & More on fuboTV

Claim your free trial of fuboTV today.

CLAIM FREE FUBOTV FREE TRIAL

Jalen Brunson Snubbed For Most Improved Award?

Doncic also touched on Jalen Brunson’s play and the point guard not being a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

“I don’t know how he wasn’t a Most Improved Player candidate. The jump he made this season, there are not a lot of ppl who did that. [You couldn’t see that every day]. He should be in that conversation,” Doncic explained.

Special Betting Offer

Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000 in total value.

: Two risk-free bets up to $2,000 in total value. States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa

: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa Promo code: (T&C Apply)

What to Read Next

John Mayer-Themed 2022 NBA Playoff Preview

Exclusive: Mark Cuban Talks NFTs, more with FortyEightMinutes

NBA Buzz: Lillard, Blazers, Westbrook, Pacers, Cavaliers

The post Luka Doncic Discusses Health, Jalen Brunson’s Award Snub appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .