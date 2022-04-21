ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘There’s more to eat and drink on every block’: Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back with its biggest bash in two years

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

After presenting a slimmer, COVID-leery version of its bash six months ago , the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back this weekend with its first full-size festival in two years.

Organizer Valerie Roy is the first to admit that the nighttime open-air showcase, returning April 22, is making up for lost time. For one, some 40 restaurants and 35 craft beer and international wine purveyors will line up beneath tasting tents along four blocks of the drag, and attendance this time will be capped at 2,500 guests, higher than the 1,500 that visited last November.

“Back in November, we dialed back the entertainment to keep everyone’s safety in mind,” says Roy, co-owner of CI Management, which has produced the festival for eight years. “Now we’ve got a new live stage and there will be DJs and entertainers on every side street. Everyone wants to move on and have fun.”

Tickets for the 26th annual street festival cost $150 and benefit the South Florida American Lung Association. Unlike last November, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the gate. Festival entrances will be located on Southeast Sixth Avenue, next to the Cheesecake Factory, and Southeast 10th Terrace, next to Louie Bossi.

A VIP reception atop the Riverside Hotel – the newish rooftop lounge Veranda Las Olas , overlooking Las Olas below – sold out its 200 tickets weeks ago, Roy says. About 150 general-admission tickets are left for the main festival and are expected to sell out Friday, she adds.

As usual, the event features nonstop samples from local restaurants, including Las Olas staples American Social, Boatyard, Gran Forno Bakery and Louie Bossi, and newcomers such as Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Matchbox and Rivertail.

Some 30 wineries and five craft-beer companies will pour suds and spirits on the boulevard, including Daylight Wine & Spirits, Raeburn Winery, Bogle Vineyard, Disaronno Wine and Vievite Cotes de Provence Rose. Breweries include Patagonia, Stella Artois and Wicked Weed, along with Wynwood’s Veza Sur Brewery.

And yes, there will be dancing in the streets, Roy says, along with DJ’s and pop-up lounges hosted by Celebrity Cruises, Woodford Reserve, Stella Artois and High Noon. They include a silent disco dance party, a cocktail-sampling station, swag giveaways, and DJ Paul E will spin throughout the night on the main stage on Southeast Eighth Avenue.

“There’s more to eat and more to drink on every block, and it’s refreshing to have all these experiences again after two years,” Roy says. “Good luck trying to get to it all.”

The 2022 Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will take place 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, along four blocks of Las Olas Boulevard between Southeast Sixth and Southeast 11th Avenues. Entrance gates will be located on Southeast Sixth Avenue and on Southeast 10th Terrace. 21-and-older admission is $150. Go to LasOlasWFF.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Tribune

Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival returns to Sarasota in May. Here's what you need to know.

The 2022 Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival, hosted annually by the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, returns in May with a series of events, ranging from the popular Master Classes to a virtual auction, plus more food and wine experiences for foodies and oenophiles to enjoy. Forks & Corks is the primary fundraiser for the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, supporting local, independently owned restaurants and encouraging locals and visitors to “eat like a local.”
SARASOTA, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival: Saturday Grand Tastings

The annual Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival is back in town!  A Biscuit Bakeoff is set at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Rancho Mirage with other food demonstrations to follow. Then at the Gardens on El Paseo, local chefs alongside others throughout the state and beyond will be serving guests food and drinks. Saturday's Grand The post The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival: Saturday Grand Tastings appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dining details on 8 new restaurants coming to downtown West Palm Beach

Attention all South Florida foodies: West Palm Beach is setting the table for a slew of new restaurants in the already haute-hot downtown area. New eateries opening in 2022-2023 include Tacombi, Estiatorio Milos, Felice, RPM Italian, El Camino, Salty Donut as well as Harry’s and its sister cafe Adrienne’s Pizzabar. They join a host of newish brands putting some pizzazz in the place such as The ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sunday calendar: Community and entertainment events starting April 24

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice. 11th annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K, 7 a.m. April 24, hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy