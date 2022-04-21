‘There’s more to eat and drink on every block’: Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back with its biggest bash in two years

After presenting a slimmer, COVID-leery version of its bash six months ago , the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back this weekend with its first full-size festival in two years.

Organizer Valerie Roy is the first to admit that the nighttime open-air showcase, returning April 22, is making up for lost time. For one, some 40 restaurants and 35 craft beer and international wine purveyors will line up beneath tasting tents along four blocks of the drag, and attendance this time will be capped at 2,500 guests, higher than the 1,500 that visited last November.

“Back in November, we dialed back the entertainment to keep everyone’s safety in mind,” says Roy, co-owner of CI Management, which has produced the festival for eight years. “Now we’ve got a new live stage and there will be DJs and entertainers on every side street. Everyone wants to move on and have fun.”

Tickets for the 26th annual street festival cost $150 and benefit the South Florida American Lung Association. Unlike last November, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the gate. Festival entrances will be located on Southeast Sixth Avenue, next to the Cheesecake Factory, and Southeast 10th Terrace, next to Louie Bossi.

A VIP reception atop the Riverside Hotel – the newish rooftop lounge Veranda Las Olas , overlooking Las Olas below – sold out its 200 tickets weeks ago, Roy says. About 150 general-admission tickets are left for the main festival and are expected to sell out Friday, she adds.

As usual, the event features nonstop samples from local restaurants, including Las Olas staples American Social, Boatyard, Gran Forno Bakery and Louie Bossi, and newcomers such as Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Matchbox and Rivertail.

Some 30 wineries and five craft-beer companies will pour suds and spirits on the boulevard, including Daylight Wine & Spirits, Raeburn Winery, Bogle Vineyard, Disaronno Wine and Vievite Cotes de Provence Rose. Breweries include Patagonia, Stella Artois and Wicked Weed, along with Wynwood’s Veza Sur Brewery.

And yes, there will be dancing in the streets, Roy says, along with DJ’s and pop-up lounges hosted by Celebrity Cruises, Woodford Reserve, Stella Artois and High Noon. They include a silent disco dance party, a cocktail-sampling station, swag giveaways, and DJ Paul E will spin throughout the night on the main stage on Southeast Eighth Avenue.

“There’s more to eat and more to drink on every block, and it’s refreshing to have all these experiences again after two years,” Roy says. “Good luck trying to get to it all.”

The 2022 Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will take place 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, along four blocks of Las Olas Boulevard between Southeast Sixth and Southeast 11th Avenues. Entrance gates will be located on Southeast Sixth Avenue and on Southeast 10th Terrace. 21-and-older admission is $150. Go to LasOlasWFF.com .