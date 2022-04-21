ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ACLU, education groups fight suit to overturn constitutional ban on private school funding

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan is working to stop a right-wing attempt to funnel state funds intended for public schools to private schools in the state.

In September, five families filed in federal court a lawsuit, Hile v. Michigan , to strike down the 1970 Blaine Amendment in the state Constitution, which bans using public dollars to fund parochial schools.

The plaintiffs argue that the amendment must be struck down to allow families to pay for private-school tuition using money from their “529 plans,” which are education savings accounts where the money grows tax-free.

“Really the reason why the people who brought this lawsuit are arguing that they should be able to use their money in this way for K-12 private schools is because their argument is that the entire Michigan constitutional provision about not funding private schools is unconstitutional,” said Dan Korobkin, ACLU of Michigan deputy legal director. “So if they were to win that argument, the consequences would be much greater than 529 plans. It would open the door to a massive school voucher program.”

Korobkin said if this lawsuit is successful it could potentially divert hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools to private schools.

The ACLU of Michigan, along with leading education organizations in the state like the Michigan Association of School Boards and the Michigan Association of School Administrators, filed an amicus brief earlier this year, calling on the court to throw out the suit.

If the court sides with the plaintiffs in Hile v. Michigan , the GOP-controlled Legislature would have to act to allow private schools to receive direct state funding. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would likely veto that.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks with state and local leaders from Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, October 3, 2019. | Official White House Photo by Stephanie Chasez via Flickr Public Domain

But Republicans, led by longtime school choice champion and former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, are working to circumvent the governor’s power to veto a voucher-style program.

In February, DeVos kicked off the Let MI Kids Learn initiative after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a similar bill package in November.

If Let MI Kids Learns collects the required amount of signatures, the GOP-controlled Legislature will be able to vote the petition into law instead of voters deciding in November. This method would circumvent Whitmer and wouldn’t allow her to veto the measure.

“Regardless of what method they use, if this state constitutional amendment were no longer effective, then that would open the door to a lot of diversion of taxpayer dollars which are now dedicated to public schools. This could divert that money to private schools,” Korobkin said.

The plaintiffs in this case argue that the Blaine Amendment discriminates against religious schools.

Now, both sides are waiting for Judge Robert Jonker to make a decision on whether or not to throw out the case.

The post ACLU, education groups fight suit to overturn constitutional ban on private school funding appeared first on Michigan Advance .

KATV

Private school parents face difficulties voicing opinions, advocacy group says

WASHINGTON (TND) — In what is expected to be a highly contentious election year, the issue of education continues to be a top concern for U.S. voters. While public school parents around the country have been speaking out against school curriculums, a group of private school parents have been pushing back too, equally concerned about what their children are being taught.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

