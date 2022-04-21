ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Von Miller being sued over alleged revenge porn incident

By Jason Burgos
 2 days ago

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is reportedly being sued over an alleged incident of what would be considered in popular slang terminology as revenge porn.

Merriam-Webster defines revenge porn (yes, it’s actually a dictionary term now) as, “sexually explicit images of a person posted online without that person’s consent especially as a form of revenge or harassment.”

A Los Angeles woman claims that the former member of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI winning team engaged in such acts and texted out explicit pictures of her in May of 2020. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Wednesday, the unidentified woman and the eight-time Pro Bowler took several sexually explicit photos during “sexual acts,” with the understanding the images were only for personal consumption.

Von Miller sent explicit images of an ex in alleged ‘fit of jealousy’

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

However, the woman — identified as Jane Done in the court filing — claims that after an apparent fallout between the two, Von Miller sent the images to two unnamed celebrity acquaintances “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.”

  • V on Miller contract (Buffalo Bills): 6 years, $120 million, $52.5 million guaranteed

The court documents revealed two separate messages sent to a pair of individuals on May 2, 2020. The first message read, “This the b***h you want? You can have her dawg,” and included a nude image. The next, sent minutes later to the other unnamed celebrity stated, “This the b***h you want?” and also had an explicit image.

In a statement for the court, the woman’s attorney called the incident a cautionary tale for women that date celebrities who believe they are above the law because of their “fame, money, and power.”

“This case is a cautionary tale for young woman that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the statement said. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

The Denver Broncos legend and two-time Super Bowl champion joined the Bills in March on a six-year, $120 million deal . The 33-year-old is a three-time All-Pro who has played in the NFL for 10 seasons.

