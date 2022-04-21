ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 1 injured when scooter collides with car on Brooklyn street: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are investigating a scooter collision in Brooklyn early Thursday that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

Just after 4 a.m., officials responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in front of 2707 86th Street in Gravesend where officers observed 20-year-old Luis Ramos-Cumez lying on the roadway with severe head trauma and a 35-year-old man, with a laceration to the head.

EMS pronounced Ramos-Cumez dead at the scene and rushed the 35-year-old victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in serious but stable condition.

Person Fatally Injured After Scooter Struck Vehicle @CitizenApp

2707 86th St 4:14:41 AM EDT

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that Ramos-Cumez was operating a motorized scooter traveling northbound on 86th Street in the vicinity of West 11th Street with the 35-year-old man as his passenger.

Ramos-Cumez then collided into the rear of a parked and unoccupied delivery truck in front of 2707 86th Street, causing both to fall off the scooter and onto the roadway, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests and an investigation remains ongoing at this time.

