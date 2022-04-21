ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Holtz named Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete

By Special to The Sun
southeastsun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise High School senior Isabella Holtz is named the Class 7A Region 2 Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete. Holtz is graduating from EHS with a 4.44 grade point average, with a class standing of three out of 455 graduates. Her sport is...

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

How Xavier cheer squad fought to become first HBCU team to win national championship

When Glenn Caston came to Xavier University as head coach for the emerging sport of competitive cheer in 2017, there wasn’t much of a team in place. “We only had seven cheerleaders, no uniforms, and no official head coach,” Caston said. As a former student and cheer squad member at Tulane University, he knew what it would take to bring the program to a higher level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Racine County Eye

Graham Accepts Varsity Head Football Coach Position at Case High School

Case High School’s Varsity Football has appointed a new head coach. Anton Graham has accepted the position to take over and replace the previous coach, Bryan Shredl. This will be Graham’s first head coaching opportunity as a football coach for Racine Unified School District. He has years of experience under his belt as a coach and as a player to guide him as he tackles his first season with the Eagles.
RACINE, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Doane selects alum, longtime football coach as university's next President

CRETE, NE — Doane University’s new president hasn’t lived in the Cornhusker state for quite a while, but now Dr. Roger Hughes is home. "It's good to be close to family for awhile," Hughes said. "I guess we're all a bit like salmon. We kind of go home at the end of the life cycle."
CRETE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Enterprise, AL
Education
City
Enterprise, AL
Enterprise, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
WTVM

Auburn University to dedicate statue of Baseball Hall of Famer, Columbus native

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is honoring a Columbus native and Hall of Famer with statue in Plainsman Park. Former Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas, the lone Southeastern Conference player in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, will have a statue in his honor at Plainsman Park - this comes after approval was completed during the Auburn University Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, April 22.
AUBURN, AL
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
WBOY 12 News

Five University High athletes sign letters of intent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five University High School athletes signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level on Friday. Sierra Lanham stays in the mountain state as she signed with the West Liberty track and field program. Lanham, a two-time state champion in girls long jump, left quite the mark on the Hawks’ track program. She […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
KRDO News Channel 13

Discovery Canyon has twelve student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Anna Sukle - Soccer - Bethel Ella Kuenzli - Soccer - Carroll College Victoria Sanders - Diving - Oakland University Emma Lindsey - Cross Country/Track - Oklahoma State Aiden Coon - Diving - Mesa Janelle Cacal - Softball - Otero JC Jayson Aubain - Football - Hastings College Dominic Hargrove - Wrestling - George Mason The post Discovery Canyon has twelve student-athletes sign national letters of intent appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomedical Engineering#Vanderbilt University#Highschoolsports#Ehs#Dipg#The Bryant Jordan Program
KSLA

Longtime coach, athletics director at Arkansas High resigns

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas School District is taking applications for a new leader of the athletics department following a surprise resignation. “I’ve had some of the greatest coaching staff. I’ve coached some of the greatest teams around,” said Barry Norton, athletics director and head football coach at Arkansas High School.
TEXARKANA, AR
wdhn.com

31 teams hit Dothan’s Highland Oaks golf course

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 31 teams of four took to the links in Dothan to help raise scholarship money. The teams competed at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in the 8th annual Wallace Community College-Dothan Foundation, Hugh W. Wheelless, Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament. This is the first...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).
HATTIESBURG, MS
ABC6.com

Bryant Football Officially Joins Big South Conference

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University announced that the Bryant University football team will join the Big South Conference as an associate member in football beginning in 2022. The Bulldogs will be immediately eligible to compete for the conference championship and the league’s automatic berth to the FCS Playoffs.
SMITHFIELD, RI
DeSoto Times Today

Pool inducted into Holmes Sports Hall of Fame

Hernando native Robert Pool was one of six honorees recently inducted into the 2022 Holmes Community College Sports Hall of Fame for his 18-year career as a football coach for the Bulldogs. A ceremony and banquet was held April 14 at the Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. Pool earned a...
HERNANDO, MS
KLTV

Coach Phil Olsen retires after successful coaching career at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Longtime Stephen F. Austin director of track and field/cross country coach Phil Olson announced his retirement after an incredible 35 year-career, including the past 23 years leading the SFA program. A letter from Coach Olson. “I would like to first thank my wife, Donna, and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
FOX 2

De Smet pegs Burroughs head coach John Merritt as new football coach

ST. LOUIS — The De Smet Spartans hired John Burroughs head coach John Merritt as the newest head football coach ahead of the 2022 season. Merritt succeeds former De Smet football coach Carl Reed, who resigned after his lone 8-3 season with the Spartans to pursue other interests. Merritt served as the Bombers lead man […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wdhn.com

The former Grandview Elementary School set to new artificial turf

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One former school which now operates as a community resource center in the Circle City is set to get a little bit of a facelift. The old Grandview Elementary School in Dothan, which is currently being used by a former football player, Izell Reese for community programs will get new artificial turf installed. The new grass will be used for sports such as youth football.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy