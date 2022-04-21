Paris’s Iconic Caviar Kaspia Restaurant Is Bringing Its Decadent Fare to NYC

Click here to read the full article.

Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia is known for attracting the fashion crowd, as well as celebs like Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna, with its signature dishes based around—you guessed it—fish eggs. Soon, fans won’t have to hop an international flight to indulge, as the eatery has announced plans to open a new location in New York City.

First opened in 1927 in Paris ’s eighth arrondissement, on the Place de la Madeleine, the icon known for both its food and opulent setting will open its first permanent location in the Big Apple this fall. Set at the Mark Hotel and envisioned by French designer Jacques Grange , it will be situated on the street level of the hotel, on the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue. The restaurant will serve Caviar Kaspia’s signature twice baked caviar-topped potato, alongside a host of other fan-favorites like pasta with caviar, eggs with caviar and blinis with salmon and bottarga. Once you’ve had your fill, you can shop for delicacies and gifts in the boutique.

In recent years, Caviar Kaspia has staged numerous pop-ups in France, London, Monte Carlo, Courchevel and even New York. This opening will mark its fourth permanent location, following the recent debut of outposts in Dubai and Sao Paolo. Plans are also in the works to set up shop in London and Los Angeles.

The Mark Hotel also opened its doors in 1927, and has long-been a favorite for its grand views of Central Park, luxe suites and fine dining by globally-acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten . Caviar Kaspia will join the hotel’s signature restaurant, which is known for classic all-day dining options like pizza, burgers and salads, as well as the Mark Bar, which was designed by Grange and fitted with specially-made furnishings by Guy de Rougemont and Vladimir Kagan.

Can’t wait till fall to get your roe fix? Don’t fret. Caviar Russe opened a new raw bar, cocktail lounge and boutique at its Madison Avenue flagship back in November. The sophisticated space serves up sustainably sourced, imported caviar from its small-batch farm in Germany, and also stocks vintages from Dom Perignon, Krug and Ruinart—as well as wines—that compliment the decadent fare. And if you’d like to bone up on your caviar knowledge before Caviar Kasipa hits town, check out this piece where top chefs Eric Ripert and Jean Georges clue us in.