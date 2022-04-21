ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Paris’s Iconic Caviar Kaspia Restaurant Is Bringing Its Decadent Fare to NYC

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st8wZ_0fGEROx700

Click here to read the full article.

Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia is known for attracting the fashion crowd, as well as celebs like Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna, with its signature dishes based around—you guessed it—fish eggs. Soon, fans won’t have to hop an international flight to indulge, as the eatery has announced plans to open a new location in New York City.

First opened in 1927 in Paris ’s eighth arrondissement, on the Place de la Madeleine, the icon known for both its food and opulent setting will open its first permanent location in the Big Apple this fall. Set at the Mark Hotel and envisioned by French designer Jacques Grange , it will be situated on the street level of the hotel, on the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue. The restaurant will serve Caviar Kaspia’s signature twice baked caviar-topped potato, alongside a host of other fan-favorites like pasta with caviar, eggs with caviar and blinis with salmon and bottarga. Once you’ve had your fill, you can shop for delicacies and gifts in the boutique.

In recent years, Caviar Kaspia has staged numerous pop-ups in France, London, Monte Carlo, Courchevel and even New York. This opening will mark its fourth permanent location, following the recent debut of outposts in Dubai and Sao Paolo. Plans are also in the works to set up shop in London and Los Angeles.

The Mark Hotel also opened its doors in 1927, and has long-been a favorite for its grand views of Central Park, luxe suites and fine dining by globally-acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten . Caviar Kaspia will join the hotel’s signature restaurant, which is known for classic all-day dining options like pizza, burgers and salads, as well as the Mark Bar, which was designed by Grange and fitted with specially-made furnishings by Guy de Rougemont and Vladimir Kagan.

Can’t wait till fall to get your roe fix? Don’t fret. Caviar Russe opened a new raw bar, cocktail lounge and boutique at its Madison Avenue flagship back in November. The sophisticated space serves up sustainably sourced, imported caviar from its small-batch farm in Germany, and also stocks vintages from Dom Perignon, Krug and Ruinart—as well as wines—that compliment the decadent fare. And if you’d like to bone up on your caviar knowledge before Caviar Kasipa hits town, check out this piece where top chefs Eric Ripert and Jean Georges clue us in.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A Rare Single-Owner Collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Wine Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is not exactly easy to come by, but Christie’s Wine Department has got you covered. The auction house is sending an exceptional collection of DRC under the hammer this month that comes from the cellar of a single discerning collector. The online-only “Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection” sale, which will run from April 19 to May 3, comprises 47 lots in total that collectively showcase some of DRC’s best vintages of the past four decades. For the unversed, this exalted producer is the only Domaine in Burgundy to produce wine...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

‘It Was a Ship of Dreams’: Why the ‘Titanic’ Still Piques the World’s Imagination 110 Years After Sinking

Click here to read the full article. Around 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912, the world’s largest luxury steamship Titanic struck an iceberg, creating a 300-foot-long gash along the lower section of its hull, causing it to take on water. Over the next three hours, the 883-foot behemoth, dubbed “unsinkable” before its maiden voyage, sank. Of the more than 2,240 passengers and crew, or “souls,” as they were referred to by the shipping line, more than 1,500 lost their lives in the early hours of April 15, mostly by drowning in the frigid north Atlantic waters. The sinking of the Titanic is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Axios Charlotte

New Italian restaurant with burrata bar to open this summer in NoDa

A new Italian restaurant called Figo36 will open in the NoDa spot formerly occupied by Orto, which closed in December after less than a year of business. What’s happening: Menagerie Hospitality Group, the team behind The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar and The Wine Loft in South End, plans to open Figo36 early this summer […] The post New Italian restaurant with burrata bar to open this summer in NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Lounge#Food Drink#Parisian#French#Monte Carlo#Courchevel#Sao Paolo#The Mark Hotel
Time Out Global

Sydney's Firedoor has been named third best steak restaurant in the world

To say the calibre of Aussie offerings is high would be the understatement of the season, with world-class bars, restaurants and produce practically commonplace. Determined to prove ourselves once again, Surry Hills' Firedoor has taken out number three on the world's 101 best steak restaurants for 2022. Coming in third,...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Break Out the Popcorn! This New 9-Person Sub Brings Insanely Cinematic Views to Underwater Exploration

Click here to read the full article. The nexus between us and the ocean could soon be a little stronger thanks to U-Boat Worx. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in private and commercial submersibles, has just unveiled a new series of subs designed to take intrepid explorers some 650 feet below the surface of the sea. Titled Nexus, the new line comprises a nine-person flagship and a smaller, lighter seven-seat model. The pair are each equipped with a 62 kWh battery that allows them to run for up to 18 hours straight and dive up to 10 times a day. This means...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Genesis’s Redesigned X Concept Is an Ultra-Sleek Shooting Brake for the Electric Age

Click here to read the full article. Genesis’s X Concept is evolving before our eyes. The South Korean marque unveiled a redesigned version of last year’s concept, dubbed the X Speedium Coupe, on Wednesday. The new car is an attempt to push the luxury brand’s design language forward as it begins to embrace electrification across its lineup. The X Speedium Coupe is quite the stylistic leap forward from the original X Concept. The biggest difference is the roofline, which now extends to the rear of the car and tapers into a duckbill spoiler. The change gives the two-door a completely new profile...
CARS
Robb Report

Bentley Is Restoring the First-Ever T-Series Saloon, and It’ll Be Ready Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes, the only people to trust with a restoration job are those that built the thing in the first place. Bentley is currently hard at work bringing the original T-Series sedan back to life, according to a press release. And now, six years after the process initially began, the end is finally in sight. The Shell Grey-over-blue car was the first T-Series to roll off its assembly line on September 28, 1965. The direct successor to the S-Type would make its official debut the next week at the Paris Motor Show and was a radical...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Wolfgang Puck: Why restaurant workers don't want to come back

If long waits or slow service suddenly bedevil a favorite restaurant, it may not be the fault of the employees you see — but rather the ones you don't. An acute labor shortage in the restaurant industry has pushed employment in the sector about 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Here’s how Wolfgang Puck’s restaurants have responded to inflation

Inflation has touched nearly every area of the economy, including the hospitality sector. According to celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, restaurant suppliers have raised prices "tremendously," forcing him to rethink how to avoid passing on the cost to his customers. "We just have to engineer the menu a little different so...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

'Go to Toby Carvery next time': Italian restaurant owner hits back at diners who blasted slow service and 'awful and insipid' food in a scathing TripAdvisor review, despite 'finishing everything on their plates'

The owner of an Italian restaurant has hit back at a diner who moaned about their food in a very scathing response that advised them to go to Toby Carvery next time. Sapore, in Birmingham, took to TripAdvisor to air their frustration after being left a 'bizarre' review which branded the food 'awful', despite the cusomters finishing everything on their plates.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Roman Abramovich’s French Riviera Mansion Was Just Seized by Authorities

Click here to read the full article. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is hemorrhaging assets amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The reputed Vladimir Putin ally, who was sanctioned by the UK, the EU and Canada in March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has just had 12 of his prized Gallic properties seized by French authorities. Among them is an historic villa situated in one of the most prestigious parts of the French Riviera. Dating back to 1926, the storied Château de la Croë once belonged to the former King of England Edward VIII and American socialite Wallis Simpson. Fit for royalty—the Duke...
WORLD
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy